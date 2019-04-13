Ghost, Jon Snow’s Direwolf on Game of Thrones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres tonight, and fans are anxiously waiting to watch how the mega-hit show comes to a conclusion. One fan-favorite character whose fate viewers are especially worried about is Jon Snow’s loyal direwolf, Ghost.

Before season 8 begins, here’s what you need to know about Ghost on Game of Thrones (beware of spoilers for season 1 to 7):

1. Ghost & Nymeria Are the Only Surviving Direwolves From Their Litter

‘These are not dogs to beg for treats and slink off at a kick. A direwolf will rip a man’s arm off his shoulder as easy as a dog will kill a rat. Are you sure you want this?’#NedStark #GoT Bran POV, p20 #direwolves are MVP pic.twitter.com/yd0vhcodkR — Watcher On The Walls (@asoiaf_reread) November 10, 2017

In the pilot episode of the series, Ned Stark, Robb, Bran, Jon Snow, and Theon Greyjoy came across a dead direwolf and her orphaned pups. Though Ned intended to kill the pups out of mercy, he was convinced to let his children each have one as their pet after Theon pointed out that there were 5, one for each Stark child. As they began to walk away, a sixth pup started whimpering from under the carcass; they gave that pup, the runt of the litter, to Jon Snow, Ned’s bastard.

Heading into season 8, Ghost and Nymeria are the only direwolves still living. Nymeria was Arya’s direwolf who she set free into the wild after Nymeria bit Joffrey in defense of her.

Sansa’s direwolf Lady was executed in Nymeria’s place. Grey Wind, Robb’s direwolf, was killed during the Red Wedding blood bath, and his head was mounted onto Robb’s body and paraded around the Twins. Summer died protecting Bran from wights and Shaggydog’s head was given to Ramsey Bolton by Lord Umber as proof that he had Rickon Stark (whom he then gave over as a gift).

2. He Alerted Jon to the First Wight Jon Ever Encountered

In season 1, shortly after Jon Snow swore his oath to the Night’s Watch, the corpses of two missing Night Watchmen were found North of the Wall and brought back to Castle Black. The corpses were kept for closer inspection, but that night, Ghost alerted Jon by scratching and whining at the door; Jon followed Ghost to Lord Commander Mormont’s room.

Once Jon entered the room, a wight closed the door locking Ghost out; however, Jon was able to kill the wight by setting it on fire. This was Jon’s first introduction to wights and the first time he faced off against and killed one.

3. Ghost Helped Fight During the Wildling Raid of Castle Black

As Ghost grew in size and deemed a safety threat, he was eventually caged at Castle Black under the order of the Alliser Thorne. At the end of season 4, when the Wildling army attacked Castle Black and the Night’s Watch’s condition grew direr, Jon instructed Sam to run and free Ghost so that he could offer whatever help possible in the fight. Ghost made his first kill in the attack as soon as Sam set him free.

Though Ghost has consistently proven his loyalty, this is the only time we’ve seen Ghost in-battle. Ghost was left behind with Sam at Castle Black when Jon traveled North of the wall to Hardhome, and kept away from the Battle of the Bastards against Ramsay Bolton for his own safety.

4. He Guarded Jon’s Body After the Night’s Watch Mutiny

At the end of season 5, while Ghost was locked away, several members of the Night’s Watch mutinied against Jon Snow, stabbing him to death. Davos discovered his body and brought it to safety in a locked room; he freed a crying Ghost from captivity and brought him into the room to keep watch over Jon’s body.

After Melisandre attempted magic to resurrect Jon’s body and left the room, assuming it was unsuccessful, Ghost started stirring moments before Jon opened his eyes and came back to life.

5. He Was Last Seen in Season 6, But Will Be Back for Season 8

The last time Ghost was seen on-screen was after Jon was brought back to life at the beginning of season 6. Since then, he’s been referenced a few times by the characters, but mostly to explain away his sudden absence on the show.

According to WinterIsComing.net, Ghost was supposed to make a cameo in season 7 but the scene was ultimately cut; writer Bryan Cogman said “There was a bit here where Jon came out of the crypt, and Ghost came up to him and he petted him and said, ‘Take care of [Sansa], watch over her for me.’ But I guess those direwolves are expensive. I guess it got cut. Oh, well. Ghost is there somewhere roaming around.”

Joe Bauer, the VFK supervisor, told HuffPost that Ghost “has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8.”