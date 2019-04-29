Did Gilly, Sam & Baby Sam Live or Die on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3?

Are you worried about Gilly, Sam, and Baby Sam’s fate on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3? Many characters died tonight in a dark and bloody battle, but was this family among them? Read on for details. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3.

For a full death count from the episode, see Heavy’s story here.

We’re happy to share that Sam, Gilly, and Baby Sam all survived the Battle of Winterfell. Sam fought a bravely as he could, but things got to be too much for him at one point. We saw him crying in a pile of bodies near the end of the episode.

But despite essentially giving up from the overwhelming sense of doom in the war, he survived. The Night King was taken out shortly after this scene, and Sam was able to walk away alive.

Gilly also survived. She was in the crypts with their baby when the bodies in the crypts came to life and began attacking them. Gilly and the baby were not among the casualties however. They made it out alive. You can see them, along with Missandei, in this photo from the end of the episode, looking at the dead wights once the battle is over.

I believe there may be a lot more to tell with Sam and Gilly’s story. I still have a personal theory that Sam is putting together the map that we see in the opening credits of every episode. The astrolabe in the opening credits is the same as the one at the Citadel. I like the idea of Sam retelling the story of Game of Thrones for the books in the Citadel.

There was also a theory that the Night King was after Sam and Gilly’s baby, who was promised to him as one of the Craster boys but never delivered. A literal “prince who was promised,” so to speak. Well, that theory didn’t go anywhere, as you can see from this latest episode. But it was an intriguing idea.

It was Sam who first discovered Jon’s true lineage I’m hoping that he somehow is able to do more studying and discover something else surprising. But since the next stop is going to be fighting Cersei and the Golden Company, I’m not sure if there’s any way that they can make that happen.

Other survivals from tonight include Grey Worm and Missandei, Ghost, Rhaegal, Tormund, Brienne, Jaime, Gendry, and more. It seems all the couples we’ve been rooting for lived to see another day, plus my favorite direwolf and dragons.

For a full death count from the episode, see Heavy’s story here.