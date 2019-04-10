Good Witch Season 5 Delayed for When Calls the Heart’s Return to Hallmark

Hallmark’s recent announcement about When Calls the Heart‘s return will leave WCTH fans excited, but Good Witch fans will be disappointed. Luckily, those two groups overlap quite a bit. After Lori Loughlin was fired from Hallmark due to the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, Hallmark temporarily put the show on hold while they debated what to do next. Now they’re bringing the show back, but it’s at the temporary expense of Good Witch fans. Here’s an update on what’s happening.

When Calls the Heart Season 6 returns to Hallmark for back-to-back episodes on Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The only problem is that May 5 just happens to be the date that Good Witch Season 5 was supposed to return to Hallmark. Here’s a screenshot of the date still listed on Hallmark’s website, as of the time of publication:

So Good Witch fans (aka Goodies) who see the announcement are immediately asking when Good Witch is going to return if WCTH is airing on its premiere date. The answer is that Good Witch has been delayed about a month.

Good Witch returns to Hallmark for Season 5 with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 9 and Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern. After that, the show will return to airing just on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern.

When asked on their Facebook page about Good Witch, Hallmark responded, “The new season of Good Witch stars with a special event (do we hear wedding bells?) of back to back episodes on June 9 and 10 at 8 pm/7c!”

This isn’t the only news about When Calls the Heart that Hallmark has in store. They’re announcing a “BIG announcement” (according to Hallmark’s Facebook page) this Saturday during Bottled with Love on Hallmark sometime between 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Eastern while the movie is airing.

Hallmark hasn’t announced yet if the rest of the season (and previous seasons) will be returning to Hallmark Watch or On Demand or other streaming services. They did say, however, that if you bought a season pass on iTunes, you’ll get the entire season including the new episodes when they’re released.

If you’re wondering what happened to When Calls the Heart, here’s a quick recap. The rest of Season 6 was put on hiatus while Hallmark determined what to do after star Lori Loughlin’s indictment in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. Loughlin played Abigail, a major character on the series. Hallmark let Loughlin go following allegations that she was involved in the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal. That included ending her Garage Sales Mysteries series too.

And now Lori Loughlin dropped by @hallmarkchannel in the wake of #OperationVarsityBlues. Statement from Crown Media pic.twitter.com/8piJ3LIC4b — Jason Nathanson (@ABCNewsJason) March 14, 2019

Loughlin was filming for Hallmark when she surrendered to the FBI and was arraigned in federal court in Los Angeles. She was released on a $1 million bond, Deadline reported.

Hallmark hasn’t officially said how they’re handling Loughlin’s character, but Fox News noted that sources said creative editing might be used to remove her from the rest of the season. EW is reporting the same. In fact, EW added that because of the editing needed to remove Abigail from the season, Season 6 will have one fewer episode than originally planned.