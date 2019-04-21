GoT Cast & Death Spoilers: Who Will Live & Die in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2?

The night is dark and full of spoilers. If you are here looking for details about who might live and die from the cast of Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2, then you’ve come to the right place. Here is what we know so far. Of course, this post could have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 2.

Cast Spoilers for ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 2

Of course, Episode 2 will include fan favorites like Jon Snow, Daenerys, Tyrion, Brienne, Sansa, Arya, Samwell, and more. It’s unclear if we’ll see the Night King in this episode, although some spoilers are indicating that we might see him near the end of the episode. Of course, pretty much every spoiler out there is of the “take with a grain of salt” variety. So far the spoilers for Episode 1 were only partially correct. So if you’re making death pool bets based on spoilers, be cautious.

The episode will center heavily on Winterfell, with scenes involving Sansa and Dany talking privately, along with Jaime answering for his crimes before Sansa, Dany, Jon Snow, and others. We’ll see some family scenes between Sam, Gilly, and their baby, and we’ll see a romantic kiss between Missandei and Grey Worm.

Of course, a Jaime and Bran reunion will be one large part of the episode, but fans are hoping almost more for a Brienne and Jaime reunion or a Tormund and Brienne reunion.

All the new actors who were rumored to be joining Game of Thrones have appeared in the first episode except one person who remains a mystery.

Watchers on the Wall reported in December 2017 that Irish actor Seamus O’Hara was cast for a new character in the show in Season 8. His character’s name is Fergus, which is not a name that’s in the books. So he’s going to be a new addition to the final season.

Chances are actor Javier Botet has scared the crap at of you at one point or another. But trust us, he’s a really nice guy. This Great Big Story was made possible by @wellsfargo. #wellsfargo pic.twitter.com/MGP3jGxpRV — Great Big Story (@greatbigstory) July 24, 2018

IMDB lists Javier Botet as an addition too, but he’s not coming until Episode 3. Also listed for Episode 3 is Dan Miskimmon who is listed as playing “Hornwood Male.” (House Hornwood is a vassal house that has sworn fealty to House Stark.) Botet’s character is not named. Botet has a long list of credits to his name, including Star Trek: Discovery (Ba’ul), a number of foreign language projects. He was born in Spain and has also been on It, The Mummy, and The Conjuring 2. Botet has been in numerous horror movies.

Cast Death Spoilers for Episode 2

Last week, spoilers indicated that Ned Umber and Alys Karstark might die, and only one of those spoilers was right. Some crazy spoilers also predicted Tyrion would die in Episode 1 and obviously that didn’t happen.

So far no major deaths have been spoiled for Episode 2, although some rumors suggest the Golden Company might be paying Winterfell a visit. But it’s really unclear if that rumor should be taken seriously.

So although it’s not clear who will die in the second episode, we have a pretty good idea of who will not die. This is based on the much-talked-about Battle of Winterfell that is predicted to be happening on Episode 3, according to SyfyWire.

An EW article listed the characters who will be appearing in the battle. These include Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly, Jorah, the Hound, Grey Worm, Davos, and Brienne of Tarth. So it’s a fairly safe bet that none of these characters will die in the first episode, unless EW was asked to put misleading information in their story to help cut down on accurate predictions.

A trailer released by HBO also indicates that Bran, Gilly, Baby Sam, Gendry, and Varys will be there during the battle, hiding in the crypts at some point. Missandei and Podrick may also be there according to the trailer. Some have said that the trailer’s shot of Jaime also indicates he’s in the battle. So unless HBO is misleading fans (which isn’t without precedent), we can expect Missandei, Podrick, Bran, Gilly, Baby Sam, Gendry, Varys, and Jaime to still be around after Episode 2 until at least Episode 3.

None of the Lannisters (besides Jaime) have been seen in the Battle of Winterfell stories or videos, but since Cersei is planning on betraying Jon Snow, that’s not exactly a surprise.

Most spoilers indicate we should expect major deaths in Episode 3, possibly as many as five big characters. One good source for spoilers is found on Reddit’s freefolk subreddit. But some of the spoilers for Episode 1 that leaked on there ended up not being accurate, so take everything you read on that subreddit with caution.