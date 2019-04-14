GOT Ghost Spoilers: Is He Still Alive on Game of Thrones?

There’s one character on Game of Thrones that fans don’t see very often, and they’re not too happy about it. Ghost was missing all of Season 7 and he wasn’t seen in the trailers for Season 8. Jon’s favorite direwolf shouldn’t be in hiding. Where is he? Is he even still alive?

The good news is that Ghost is indeed still alive. But because CGI is expensive, it’s not clear when we’ll see Ghost next. We’re holding out hope it will be in the Season 8 premiere. But if he’s not there, don’t fear. Ghost is not dead. He’s still very much alive.

I just finished my season 7 rewatch and I stg if Ghost isn’t there to greet Jon when he arrives at Winterfell then I will riot #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/NujQPeD9el — 𝒜𝓈𝒽💫 (@nerdy__nurse) April 11, 2019

Ghost wasn’t in Season 7 at all, much to fans’ disappointment. Sansa briefly mentioned Ghost in Episode 5 of Season 7, but for the most part he wasn’t in the plot even as an aside. Bryan Cogman, a writer for Game of Thrones, revealed that he wrote a scene for Ghost in Season 7, but it was cut. He was going to show Ghost when Jon left the Winterfell crypts. He petted Ghost and asked him to take care of Sansa. Cogman guessed that the scene was cut because the CGI for Ghost was too expensive. So there’s your proof that Ghost is still alive, even if we don’t see him.

Ghost hasn’t been seen since the beginning of Season 6 when Jon first came back to life. We’ve already heard that Ghost is coming back for Season 8 and he’s going to do “some pretty cool things” in the final season, according to Joe Bauer, special effects supervisor of Game of Thrones.

But when will we see him? Believe it or not, there are actually betting odds about that very question.

Which episode will Ghost be seen again? #GameofThrones: Episode 1-2 -150

Episode 3-6 +120 pic.twitter.com/r8dfBMbs2c — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 12, 2019

Some thought they saw him in the Season 8 trailer, possibly when some horses were seen walking. But other fans suggested it might actually by Nymeria in the trailer, not Ghost. And still others just thought it was a lighter-colored horse. Then there’s a scene, when a group of people are hiding in the crypts of Winterfell, possibly in Robb’s tomb.

Some think this means that Ghost is hiding in the crypts too. But I’m siding with the theory that this isn’t Ghost at all, but a statue of a Direwolf instead. If this is near Robb’s tomb, then this could be Greywind’s statue, or another Direwolf next to a different Stark tomb.

Jon and Daenerys and company will likely be returning to Winterfell soon. When they do, here’s hoping that Ghost is there to meet them.

Sadly, only two “official” direwolves are still alive — Ghost and Nymeria. Grey Wind, Lady, Summer, and Shaggydog are all gone.

In summary, Ghost is still alive. He’s definitely not dead. But when we’re going to see him next in Season 8 is another question entirely.