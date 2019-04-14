GOT House Sigils: A Review of the Sigils on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones season 8 is nearly upon us, and fans can barely contain their excitement after waiting for nearly two years since the last season. Although we only have six weeks of the show left before it all comes to an end, there is plenty to look forward to over the month and a half.

With only two days left until the premiere, and very little time to cram all of 67 episodes of the show before the final season airs, fans might be looking for a little refresher of some of the sigils and mottos of each of the main houses. If you’re a new fan of the show, it also may be difficult to keep some of the houses, names and families in order.

For those who don’t know, each house has their own motto and mascot, as well as a specific sigil to represent them on flags and shields and armor. Each of the house sigils also holds a deeper meaning to the family that represents them. For a quick recap of each of the houses of Game of Thrones, check out the information below, courtesy of A Wiki of Ice and Fire. But be warned! There may be some light spoilers ahead.

House Stark: The Direwolf

House Stark’s sigil is a direwolf against a white backdrop. The motto of House Stark is “Winter is coming.” The Stark’s six children (including Jon Snow) each had a direwolf to protect them. The Starks hold Winterfell, an ancient castle in the North, and members of the family tend to have long faces, brown hair, and grey eyes, although this has varied throughout the years.

House Lannister: The Lion

House Lannister’s sigil is a golden lion on a crimson field and the motto is “Hear Me Roar.” Another popular saying attributed to them is “A Lannister always pays his debts,” although this is more of an unofficial motto. House Lanniser is one of the richest houses in Westeros. Their seat is Casterly Rock, although they also hold Lannisport, which is near Casterly Rock. Members of the family tend to have golden hair and emerald green eyes.

House Targaryen: The Three-Headed Dragon

The Targaryen sigil is a three-headed dragon, breathing flames, red on black. The three heads represent Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, the founders of the Old Dynasty. Their motto is “Fire and Blood.” House Targaryen ruled as the Kings of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men, the Lords of the Seven Kingdoms for nearly three hundred years. Targaryen features are very typical Valyrian features: pale skin, silver, platinum, or gold hair and eyes in a variety of shades of purple, or light blue.

House Baratheon: The Stag

House Baratheon’s motto is “Ours is the Fury.” Its sigil is a crowned black stag on a golden field. House Baratheon is the principal house in the stormlands, which they rule from Storm’s End, an ancient castle raised by the Storm Kings from the now-extinct House Durrandon. Members of the family tend to be tall and powerfully built, with black hair and blue eyes, as well as strong, square jawlines.

House Greyjoy: The Kraken

House Greyjoy’s sigil is a golden kraken upon a black field, which pertains to their culture as seafarers and raiders. The motto is “We Do Not Sow.” The Greyjoys rule over the Iron Islands, from the Seastone Chair in the castle of Pyke on the island of the same name. Members of the family tend to be attractive and well-built, with black hair.

House Martell: The Sun and Spear

House Martell’s sigil is a red sun pierced by a golden spear. Their motto is “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken,” and they hail from Dorne, in the South. The full name of the house is House Nymeros Martell of Sunspear, although it is often shortened to House Martell. The Prince of Dorne rules from Sunspear in southeastern Dorne, and Martell features generally include dark eyes, dark hair in ringlets, and olive skin.

House Tyrell: The Rose

House Tyrell’s sigil is a golden rose on a grass-green field. Ser Loras, a popular knight from the Tyrell family, is known as the “Knight of Flowers,” and their family motto is “Growing Strong.” House Tyrell is a large, wealthy house; the Tyrells reside in Highgarden and hold the title of liege lords of the Reach. Members of the family tend to have curly brown hair and brown eyes.

House Tully: The Trout

House Tully’s sigil is a silver trout leaping on a striped field of blue and mud red, and their house words are “Family, Duty, Honor.” The Tullys rule over Riverrun and the Riverlands of Westeros. Members of House Tully tend to have fair skin, red-brown or auburn hair, and varying shades of blue eyes.

The houses listed above are the main houses featured throughout the show. However, there are dozens of other houses that appear on the show and in the books, all with their own allegiances, motto and sigil. Other houses include:

House Arryn : The Arryn sigil is a falcon and a crescent moon on the blue field. Their motto is “As High as Honor.” House Arryn hold fealty to House Stark of Winterfell.

: The Arryn sigil is a falcon and a crescent moon on the blue field. Their motto is “As High as Honor.” House Arryn hold fealty to House Stark of Winterfell. House Mormont : The Mormont sigil is a black bear in a green wood and the motto is “Here We Stand.” House Mormont of Bear Island holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell.

: The Mormont sigil is a black bear in a green wood and the motto is “Here We Stand.” House Mormont of Bear Island holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell. House Karstark : The Karstark sigil is a white sunburst on black. Their words are “The Sun of Winter.” House Karstark holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell.

: The Karstark sigil is a white sunburst on black. Their words are “The Sun of Winter.” House Karstark holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell. House Swyft : The Swyft sigil is a blue bantam rooster on yellow. The motto is “Awake! Awake!” House Swyft holds fealty to House Lannister of Casterly Rock.

: The Swyft sigil is a blue bantam rooster on yellow. The motto is “Awake! Awake!” House Swyft holds fealty to House Lannister of Casterly Rock. House Westerling : The Westerling sigil is six white shells on a sand-colored background. Their motto is “Honor, Not Honors.” House Westerling holds fealty to House Lannister.

: The Westerling sigil is six white shells on a sand-colored background. Their motto is “Honor, Not Honors.” House Westerling holds fealty to House Lannister. House Hornwood : The Hornwood sigil is a black bull moose on an orange field. Their motto is “Righteous in Wrath.” House Hornwood holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell.

: The Hornwood sigil is a black bull moose on an orange field. Their motto is “Righteous in Wrath.” House Hornwood holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell. House Crakehall : The Crakehall sigil is a black and white brindled boar on brown. Their motto is “None So Fierce.” House Crakehall holds fealty to House Lannister of Casterly Rock.

: The Crakehall sigil is a black and white brindled boar on brown. Their motto is “None So Fierce.” House Crakehall holds fealty to House Lannister of Casterly Rock. House Cerwyn : The Cerwyn sigil is a black battle-axe on silver and their words are “Honed And Ready.” House Cerwyn holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell.

: The Cerwyn sigil is a black battle-axe on silver and their words are “Honed And Ready.” House Cerwyn holds fealty to House Stark of Winterfell. House Mallister : The Mallister sigil is a silver eagle and their motto is “Above The Rest.” House Mallister of Seagard holds fealty to House Tully of Riverrun.

: The Mallister sigil is a silver eagle and their motto is “Above The Rest.” House Mallister of Seagard holds fealty to House Tully of Riverrun. House Frey : The sigil of House Frey is two grey towers linked by a bridge and their motto is/was “We Stand Together.” House Frey held fealty to House Tully of Riverrun before they betrayed the Starks.

: The sigil of House Frey is two grey towers linked by a bridge and their motto is/was “We Stand Together.” House Frey held fealty to House Tully of Riverrun before they betrayed the Starks. House Seaworth : The sigil of House Seaworth is a black boat with an onion on the sail. House Seaworth holds fealty to House Baratheon of Dragonstone.

: The sigil of House Seaworth is a black boat with an onion on the sail. House Seaworth holds fealty to House Baratheon of Dragonstone. House Dondarrion : The sigil of House Dondarrion is a forked purple lightning bolt on a black field of Stars. House Dondarrion holds fealty to House Baratheon of Storm’s End.

: The sigil of House Dondarrion is a forked purple lightning bolt on a black field of Stars. House Dondarrion holds fealty to House Baratheon of Storm’s End. House Clegane: The sigil of House Clegane is three black dogs on a dark yellow background. The three dogs signify the three dogs that died fighting off the lioness that attacked Tytos Lannister.

Tune in Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season premiere of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Kingdoms and Kings Names Explained