GoT Schedule: How Many Episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ Are Left?

The second episode of the final season of Game of Thrones airs tonight. But after it’s over, how many more episodes are left until the show is gone and we’re waiting for the prequel to premiere? Read on for more details.

After tonight’s episode, there are just four episodes left in Game of Thrones‘ final season. Yes, that means we’ll just have a month left in the season. Each episode is airing consecutively with no weeks off, so the show only has a month left to go.

Here’s the schedule for the final season:

Episode 2: April 21, 2019: 58 minutes (directed by David Nutter)

Episode 3: April 28, 2019: 1 hour 22 minutes (directed by Miguel Sapochnik)

Episode 4: May 5, 2019: 1 hour 18 minutes (directed by David Nutter)

Episode 5: May 12, 2019 (yes, on Mother’s Day): 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by Miguel Sapochnik)

Episode 6/Finale: May 19, 2019: 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss)

Each episode of Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central in the U.S. West coast viewers will be able to watch at 6 p.m. Pacific if they are using HBO NOW or HBO GO, but if they’re watching on HBO on TV, they’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. Pacific. In the UK, the final episode will air on May 20, 2019 at 2 a.m. BST, with a repeat on May 20 at 9 p.m. BST.

The season will only have six episodes, with the finale being 1 hour and 20 minutes long. After that, we’ll have a long watch until the spinoff prequels air. A premiere date for the first prequel is not yet known.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.