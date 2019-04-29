GoT Schedule: How Many Episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ Are Left After Tonight?

Fans have been excited but also terrified about tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones . But after the dust has settled and we know who lived or died, how many episodes will be left in the season to wrap everything up? Read on for more details.

After tonight’s episode, there are just three episodes left in Game of Thrones‘ final season. Yes, that means we’ll just have less than a month left in the final season. Each episode is airing consecutively with no weeks off, so the show only has three weeks left to go. Tonight was the halfway mark in the final season of one of the best series in TV history.

Here’s the schedule for the final season:

Episode 3: April 28, 2019: 1 hour 22 minutes (directed by Miguel Sapochnik)

Episode 4: May 5, 2019: 1 hour 18 minutes (directed by David Nutter)

Episode 5: May 12, 2019 (yes, on Mother’s Day): 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by Miguel Sapochnik)

Episode 6/Finale: May 19, 2019: 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss)

Each episode of Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central in the U.S.

West coast viewers will be able to watch at 6 p.m. Pacific if they are using HBO NOW or HBO GO, but if they’re watching on HBO on TV, they’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. Pacific. In the UK, the final episode will air on May 20, 2019 at 2 a.m. BST, with a repeat on May 20 at 9 p.m. BST.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

The season only has six episodes total, with the finale being 1 hour and 20 minutes long. After that, we’ll have a long watch until the spinoff prequels air. A premiere date for the first prequel is not yet known, but HBO has hinted that we might see the prequel series in 2020, but definitely not any time in 2019. The prequel series is rumored to be about The Long Night, which will give us a deeper understanding of the White Walkers and the Night King’s history, along with Bran the Builder.

If you need something to tide you over until then, consider watching Westworld when it returns to HBO in 2020. You can catch up on the first two seasons on HBO now. Amazon is also expected to be kicking off its Lord of the Ring series at some point in the near future. And we’re expecting a Witcher series from Netflix fairly soon. A lot of exciting series are planned for the future, but will any of them hold a candle to Game of Thrones? This show will be a very tough act to follow.

