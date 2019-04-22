Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 – The Best GoT Quotes From the Episode

Episode 2 of Game of Thrones’ final season airs tonight, and as the characters and their storylines converge as the series nears its end, fans of the show can expect meaningful quotes and dialogue to occur. The premiere episode set up the major conflict and action for the impending episodes and reunited major players who have spent much of the series apart, and there will certainly be many quotable moments tonight as the story continues to unfold.

Here are some of the humorous, sentimental, and important quotes from the season 8 premiere episode:

Beware of season 8 episode 1 spoilers below. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

Jaime Lannister to Daenerys Targaryen: “I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise.” “This goes beyond loyalty. This is about survival.”

“Cersei still sits on the throne. If you can’t help me take it back, I’ll find another hand who can.” – Dany to Tyrion

“You want to know what they’re like? Death. That’s what they’re like.” – Gendry to Arya, about the White Walkers and their army.

“I know death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.” – Arya

“I’m not the fighter I used to be, but I’d be honored to serve under your command if you’ll have me.” – Jaime to Brienne

