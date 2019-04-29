Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 – Best Character Quotes & Moments

The long-awaited Battle of Winterfell aired last night on Game of Thrones. The episode, entitled “The Long Night” was an intense 82-minutes that were heavy on violent fight sequences and horror elements, but it also featured a number of notable quotes by some of the show’s most beloved characters as they fought for their lives against the Night King and his Army of the Dead.

These are some of the best quotes and moments from the high-stakes episode:

Beware of spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

In the first real line of the episode, on the front line awaiting the Army of the Dead, Dolorous Edd said to Samwell Tarly “Ah, for f–ks sake, you took your time.”

Jon to Dany, as they watch the battle from a distance: “The Night King is coming.”

Dany, on her way to get Drogon and join the fight: “The dead are already here.”

Arya, after handing Sansa a Dragonglass weapon and telling her to hide in the crypts: “Stick ’em with the pointy end.”

Melisandre: “What do we say to the God of Death?”

Arya: “Not today.”

Bran to Theon: “Everything you did brought you to where you are now. Home.”

Bran in the Godswood: “Theon, you’re a good man.”