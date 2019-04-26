Is ‘Gotham’ Cancelled or Renewed?

Gotham concludes tonight on FOX. The gritty crime series follows policeman Jim Gordon and a young Bruce Wayne as they deal with the dangerous criminals who inhabit Gotham City. Given that the series has been on the air for five years, however, there are some fans wondering whether it is cancelled or renewed for another season.

According to Deadline, Gotham is indeed cancelled. The finale of season five, which shows an adult Bruce Wayne take on the mantle of Batman, serves as the finale for the entire series. Showrunners John Stephens and Danny Cannon talked about why they wanted to end the series on a flashforward. “When we pitched the pilot, we very much pitched that the show will end when we see Batman, that’s it,” Cannon explained. “We always knew this was the show in which Gotham the city was the star. Early on, we were talking about what would a city have to do to deserve a vigilante such as Batman? So when he arrived, we’ve told our story.”

“You cannot actually tell that whole story in four minutes at the end of the episode,” Stephens added. “So the reason it’s a full 10-year time jump for the entire episode is so that we can actually see where the characters are and also why the city in this point in time needs Batman to arrive. Also, we wanted to fully touch base with all those characters that we’ve known for all this time. We’ve become attached to them; the audience, we know, has become attached to them, so we wanted to follow them through.”

While there are no plans to create a follow-up or a spinoff, Cannon and fellow Gotham producer Bruno Hellar will be heading up a series based on Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The series is titled Pennyworth, and it will premiere on July 28 on Epix. While there are no connections between the two shows in terms of continuity, Pennyworth will follow the character blueprint set by Gotham actor Sean Pertwee.

The series will follow Alfred (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, as he forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne in 1960s London. “It’s twentysomething years before Gotham, it’s a very different world,” Cannon told Deadline. “His is the DC version of 1960s London. 13 degrees history is different: It’s not the England we know. It looks and feels like, but if you look a little closer, [you ask], ‘Why is that like that? Why is that building there? What war is he talking about?”

“We had a test audience and there were only so many who knew it was a DC-related series,” Cannon added. “It was incredibly positive and that’s because the characters are being drawn out. There’s so much to draw from and so much to imagine. You didn’t really know [Alfred’s] backstory.”