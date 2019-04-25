Gotham Series Finale Spoilers

The Gotham series finale premieres tonight at 8/7c and Fox’s extended trailer for season 5, episode 12 promises one of the most action-packed episodes of the Fox series to date, so fans are in for a huge night.

If you’re as stoked as we are for the finale you might be just a little bit curious about what to expect tonight. This article will explore some of the possibilities for tonight’s season finale, so this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

The Gotham finale will be the last ever episode of the DC Comics-based series after it was announced the series wouldn’t return for season six. The series finale, which also happens to be the 100th episode, will finally introduce this universe’s iteration of Batman! Check out the synopsis for the episode below:

The series flash-forwards 10 years into the future, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs in the all-new “The Beginning… ” series finale episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, April 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-510) (TV-14 L, V)

Based on the synopsis, it looks like the episode will feature Bruce Wayne’s first night out as the Dark Knight, and he will most likely tackle Penguin and Riddler, although Joker emerges shortly afterward (with a new, ultra-deformed look), after being catatonic for several years in Arkham Asylum. Joker says he was “waiting for [Batman] to come home,” before making his comeback.

The promo is three minutes of non-stop action, which is exactly what we can expect from tonight’s episode. With the final episode taking place 10 years in the future, we have a new actress playing a grown-up version of Selina Kyle – actress Lili Simmons – who is back in Gotham city a decade later after Bruce Wayne dumped her in a letter.

It's a bittersweet moment.

The trailer also features an aged Penguin, who can be seen leaving Black Gate, promising he would take his revenge against Gordon, before the scene pans to Alfred, who reveals Wayne’s new plans for Gotham. Edward Nygma is still stuck in a mental hospital, and Harvey Bullock is framed for murder (a crime which he confesses to, mind you), which causes Jim, Leslie, Barbara and the others to become “ensnared in a plot that threatens the entire city,” according to Boston Herald.

There are plenty of callbacks to previous episodes in the trailer, as well as a slew of Batman’s foes entering into the fray, which could potentially set up an endless number of spinoffs of the show, something many fans are hoping for.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on Fox to catch the series finale of Gotham, and let us know what you think of the episode in the comments below.

