Gypsy Rose Blanchard Now: Photos in Real Life Today

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is the subject of a six-episode series on Hulu called The Act, which comes to a conclusion on April 17. The series is getting positive reviews as it delves into a deeply disturbing story about Dee Dee Blanchard, a woman who essentially tortured her child Gypse Rose through Munchausen By Proxy. Dee Dee was found stabbed in 2015 and Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. It’s been a few years since the murder, and Gypsy Rose has said that she’s actually gained weight in prison because her mother had kept her so undernourished in order to try to keep her looking young and sick. Here are photos of Gypsy Rose Blanchard today in real life, that you can compare to how she’s portrayed in Hulu’s The Act.

When Dee Dee’s body was found stabbed in 2015, police at first thought Gypsy Rose was kidnapped. But it was later discovered that she had left with her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Prosecutors argued that Godejohn initiated the murder plot and Gypsy agreed. Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder and Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

This was her mugshot in 2015:

And this is one of the photos shared when neighbors originally thought that Gypsy Rose was missing:

Joey King plays Gypsy Rose in The Act and she did an amazing job of transforming into Gyspy. But Gypsy Rose Blanchard looks very different today, in just a few years’ time.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her family may sue #Hulu over #TheActOnHulu, starring @PattyArquette as Gypsy's late mother Dee Dee https://t.co/yUSfgJIR9i — Alexandra Whitney (@iskandrah) April 1, 2019

Today, Gypsy is 27.

In fact, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her family are thinking about suing Hulu over The Act, USA Today reported. Gypsy didn’t have a role in the documentary’s creation. Gypsy’s stepmother Kristy Blanchard has said that they are upset about the series. They say the co-creator, Michelle Dean, cut off contact with the Blanchards while making the series. Kristy has also said the Blanchards were promised some of the proceeds from the show. Kristy said she was blocked on social media, hung up on, and a certified letter was returned unopened.

Gypsy Rose has also appeared in a number of videos. She was on Dr. Phil in 2017. Here’s a video:

And another clip from Dr. Phil:

Here are videos from the murder trial when she took the stand:

Today Gypsy Rose is serving a 10-year sentence for her mother Dee Dee Rose’s murder. A 2018 interview with her stepmother, Kristy, revealed that she’s thriving in prison. And just a month before The Act released, her stepmom confirmed that she was still doing “really well.” She said Gypsy was attending classes, learning photography, and had a job.

And despite all the health issues her mother claimed she has, Gypsy Rose is actually physically healthy with none of the issues her mother claimed she had. The only issue that was real was a lazy eye she’s had since she was a baby.