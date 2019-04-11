How Long Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Prison Sentence? When Is Her Release Date?

Viewers of Hulu’s new series The Act, about Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Dee Dee Blanchard, are familiar with the horrific situation that Gypsy grew up in, along with the brutal stabbing murder of Dee Dee. Gypsy Rose and her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn both went to jail for the murder. But how long are they in jail and when will they be released? Read on for more details.

When Dee Dee’s body was found stabbed in 2015, police at first thought Gypsy Rose was kidnapped. They later realized that Gypsy had been involved in a plot with her boyfriend to kill Dee Dee. Gypsy believed it was the only way she could be free of her mother, who had essentially tortured her for most of her life. Gypsy was a perfectly healthy child, but her mother got her misdiagnosed with a myriad of illnesses that led to Gypsy being wheelchair-bound with a feeding tube.

Gypsy Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. This was the minimum sentence for second-degree murder. At the time that she pleaded guilty, she had already served a year in Greene County Jail, Springfield News-Leader reported. So in 2016, she had eight-and-a-half years left in her sentence. Gypsy Blanchard is eligible for parole in five years: 2024. She’ll be eligible for parole when she’s 32. That means she has about six years left in prison.

A 2018 interview with her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, revealed that Gypsy is thriving in prison. Just a month before The Act released on Hulu, her stepmom confirmed that Gypsy was still doing “really well” and was attending classes, learning photography, and had a job.

Nicholas Godejohn, meanwhile, was found guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. Nick has said that he and Gypsy decided to kill Dee Dee because it was the only scenario they could imagine where Dee Dee wouldn’t manipulate and convince the authorities to put Gypsy back under her control, Vanity Fair reported.

Ozarks First reported that Nick said about the murder: “She felt that it was a non-escapable path she was on and she needed someone to understand her enough to be willing to basically risk their life for her.” Godejohn said that he was learning that Gypsy might have just been using him, but he felt it was real love at the time.

Godejohn said in 2018: “I wish I would have known it was more manipulation than love cause if I would have known that, I probably would not have been in the situation I’m in. Maybe do regret putting my heart out there, but in another way I don’t regret it any because it has made me a stronger person. As they always say, no pain, no gain.”

He also said that he will always love Gypsy. “You might have betrayed me and turned your back on me, but that’s not going to stop me from loving you, I’m always going to love you whether you want to accept it or not.”

In February 2019, Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. He was 29 at the time of the sentencing. He was denied a motion for a new trial, and a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of armed criminal action and was sentenced to a concurrent 25 years in prison.