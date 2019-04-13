Hallmark’s ‘Bottled with Love’: Details on Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & Photos

Hallmark’s Spring Fever series continues with tonight’s Bottled with Love. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast.

How To Watch ‘Bottled with Love’

Bottled with Love premieres tonight, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will air April 14 at 6 p.m. Eastern, April 16 at 8 p.m., April 18 at 4 p.m., April 20 at 7 p.m., April 21 at 3 p.m., April 22 at 8 p.m., April 26 at 10 p.m., May 4 at 7 p.m., May 6 at 3:30 p.m., and May 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “After being stood up, Abbey gets inspired to open her heart in a letter, put it in a bottle and toss it out to sea. Months later, a man fishing discovers it and opts to reach out.”

‘Bottled with Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

Like many Hallmark movies, Bottled with Love was filmed in Canada, according to IMDB. Victoria, British Columbia was one of those filming locations.

According to star Bethany Loy Lenz, this movie is an updated version of You’ve Got Mail, Love Letters, or The Shop Around the Corner.

The Cast for ‘Bottled with Love’

Bethany Joy Lenz stars as Abbey. Hallmark’s lucky to have her. Her many credits include Pearson (Keri Allen), Royal Matchmaker, Poinsettias for Christmas, Good Eggs, Grey’s Anatomy (Jenny), Colony (Morgan), Snowed-Inn Christmas, American Gothic, Agents of SHIELD (Stephanie), The Christmas Secret, CSI, Dexter (Cassie Jollenston), Men at Work, One Tree Hill (Haley James Scott), Charmed, Guiding Light (Michelle Bauer Santos), and more.

Andrew Walker stars as Nick. He’s a frequent star of Hallmark movies. He started his acting career as a recurring lead on Student Bodies and then cast as a lead in Back to Sherwood and Radio Active. His other many credits include Maybe It’s Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Wicked Minds, Lies and Deception, Snowed-Inn Christmas, AGainst the Wall, ER, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Without a Trace, The Big Bang Theory, When Calls the Heart, Steel Toes, Loaded, Penthouse North, God Bless the Broken Road, The Perfect Catch, Love on Ice, A Dream of Christmas, and more. Last year he also starred in a Lifetime Christmas movie called A Christmas in Tennessee.

Everick Golding is George Wilmore. His many credits include guest roles on films and TV shows like A Dog’s Way Home (Grocer), Every Day is Christmas, Tom and Grant, Arrow (Bill), The Arrangement, Zoo, UnREAL, The Flash, Once Upon a Time, and more.

Bethany Brown is Elaine. She may become best known for her upcoming role as Jade on The 100 this season. Her other credits include Supergirl, The Magicians, Littles Pet Shop (voice), Falling for You, Take Two, Rachel, A Sister’s Obsession, The Flash, Cooking with Love, Rogue (Det. Bethany Doyle), Lucifer, Beat Bugs, Supernatural, Legends of Chima, Alice, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Katherine Elizabeth Isaac (Sophie)

Frances Flanagan (Aunt Frances)

Barclay Hope (Earl Everson)

Eric Gustafsson (Kevin)

Jill Morrison (Charlie)

Amanda Wong (Kat)

Roman Podhora (Stan Tucker)

Elinet Louicius (Groom)

Garrett Black (Waiter)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

