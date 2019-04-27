Hallmark’s ‘Love Takes Flight’: Details on Where Filmed, Cast & Photos

Tonight Hallmark premieres Love Takes Flight, which is a Hallmark Hall of Fame special starring Nikki DeLoach and Jeff Hephner. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast.

How To Watch ‘Love Takes Flight’

Love Takes Flight premieres tonight, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Yes, this movie is airing an hour later than most Hallmark movies because it’s a Hallmark Hall of Fame special. Encores will air April 28 at 5 p.m. Eastern, May 2 at 8 p.m., May 5 at 3 p.m., and May 7 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “In the Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation, single-mom Lizzie Beauman is encouraging when her young daughter unexpectedly befriends a widower named Walter as part of her Mission.”

‘Love Takes Flight’ Was Filmed in Georgia

The Hallmark Hall of Fame movie Love Takes Flight was filmed in beautiful Savannah, Georgia, Parade shared. DeLoach said this was perfect for her because it was just 90 minutes from her hometown and family. “What a dream!”

Marty Siu Casting took over the casting of extras for the movie in Savannah, Georgia.

Sites that will be seen in the movie include the Savannah Historic District and the Wormsloe Historic Site, one the estate of one of Georgia’s founders.

Some Georgia locals got excited when they were booked to appear on the film.

One of the beautiful homes in the movie was filmed at 31 Island Drive in Savannah. You can see photos of the building here. It’s listed as a shooting location by the Savannah Regional Film Commission and has a beautiful, long front porch, a deck, and gorgeous waterfront views.

The Isle of Hope was a filming location. It’s part of the Savannah Metropolitan Statistical Area, and is in Chatham County. The area is beautiful – a coastal riverside community perfect for filming.

One of the helicopter scenes was filmed on top of the parking garage at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Savannah Midtown.

Filming happened in early March.

Nikki DeLoach shared this photo from behind the scenes. A sweet little puppy was rescued by the camera department during filming.

Kwajalyn Brown, who also starred in the movie, loved that little puppy too.

The Cast for ‘Love Takes Flight’

Nikki DeLoach stars as Lizzie. Her career began with The Mickey Mouse Club (where she began, starring alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.) DeLoach’s long list of impressive credits include Traveller, Misery Loves Company, Never Give Up: The Jimmy V. Story, Awkward (Lacey Hamilton, where she was considered one of TV’s “hottest moms”), NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, Without a Trace, Mad Men, Cold Case, North Shore, A Kind of Magic, and more. Her Hallmark appearances include The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, A Dream of Christmas, and Truly Madly Sweetly just in September on Hallmark. This December she starred in Reunited at Christmas on Hallmark. She also just recently starred in Love to the Rescue on Hallmark.

Jeff Hephner stars as Charley. His many credits include Mars (Kurt), An Acceptable Loss, Peppermint, Queen of the South, Chicago Med (Jeff), Chicago Fire (Jeff Clarke), Code Black (Ed Harbert), Agent X (John Case), Interstellar (Doctor), Madam Secretary, Boss (Ben), King & Maxwell, CSI: NY, Hellcats (Red Raymond), Ghost Whisperer, Mercy (Pete), Easy Money, and much more.

Skylar Olivia Flanagan plays Quinn in Love Takes Flight. She also played Ava on Every Other Holiday.

Nick Arapoglou and Caroline Arapoglou are married in real-life. Nick plays Hank Lakeview and Caroline plays his wife Barbara Lakeview.

Nick’s many credits include Lodge 49, The Other Side, The Walking Dead (Kurt), Saints & Sinners (Reporter), Champagne ILL, Confirmation, The Haves and Have Nots, The Vampire Diaries, and much more.

Caroline’s credits include Stranger Things (she plays Winnie in four episodes for 2019), The Walking Dead (Rose), Lore, The Resident (Noni Turner), Hot Summer Nights, Atlanta, and more.

Caroline and Nick played Jim and Della in O. Henry’s play “The Gifts of the Magi” in 2014. They first met in 2012 for the show’s first production, AJC reported. They played the same roles every year and fell in love in the process, getting married in 2015.

Tom Thon plays Walter Allen. He joined the Air Force right out of high school and served in the Central Highlands of Vietnam in 1966. After eight years in the military, he studied industrial engineering and worked for seven years in the space and defense industry. He got involved in theater at the age of 36 and eventually joined a union and became an actor. He has many credits to his name, including voicing Red Dead Redemption II and appearances in TV and movies including Lizzie, Survivor’s Remorse (Father Tom), Preacher (the Pope), Manhunt: Unabomber, TURN, All Eyez on Me, Mosaic (Nathan), Powers, Satisfaction, Being Mary Jane, Reed Between the lines, Good Deeds, Refuge, Avengers Assemble! (Professor X), and more.

Dwayne Boyd plays Marcus. His many credits include HER, HAngman, Tales, Allegiant, Killing Reagan. All Summers End, Curveball, Nashville, Under the Dome, Big Losers, Finding Carter, Taxi Brooklyn, The Red Road, Army Wives, The Hunger Games, Slice, Surface, and more.

Barbara Niven plays Virginia Beauman. She’s in many Hallmark productions, including a series regular on Chesapeake Shores and was in the Christmas in Evergreen movie series. In February she was in Love on the Menu. Her many credits include Crossword Mysteries, Murder She Baked, Hamlet’s Ghost, A Christmas Detour, Cedar Cove (Peggy), Parks and Recreation, The M Word, A Perfect Ending, Gabe the Cupid Dog, My Mother’s Secret, Back to the Horn, Let’s Make a Deal, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Eli Stone, Charmed, ER, One Life to Live (Liz Coleman Reynolds), Pensacola: Wings of Gold (Kate), Silk Stalkings (Evelyn), Depraved, and much more.

Kwajalyn Brown plays Dr. Stadler. Her previous credits include Cobra Kai (Sheila), Black Lightning (wife), House of Cards (Gina), 34 Inches, Bull, Six, Untouched, NCIS: New Orleans, The Haves and Have Nots (News Reporter), Drop Dead Diva (Judge Tara Flint), Under the Dome, Zombie Socks, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Bisserat Tseggai Zaidi (Felicia Page)

Gary Weeks (Luke Maddely)

Brandon Quinn (Todd Rogers)

Casey Edwards (Barista)

Kelli Vonshay (Karen)

Brandon Morris (Dr. Kapoor)

