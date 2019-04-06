Hallmark’s ‘True Love Blooms’: Details on Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & Photos

Hallmark’s Spring Fever series continues with tonight’s True Love Blooms. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast. Hallmark diverged from its normal Canadian filming locations to film tonight’s movie in a warm-weather climate to match the theme, featuring a star-studded cast. You can stay updated on new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.

How To Watch ‘True Love Blooms’

True Love Blooms premieres tonight, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will air April 7 at 6 p.m. Eastern, April 11 at 6 p.m., April 13 at 4 p.m., April 14 at 12 p.m., April 20 at 10 a.m., April 30 at 2 p.m., May 10 at 10 p.m., May 19 at 12 a.m., and May 22 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Spring is in full bloom as urban gardener Vikki fights to save her community garden from a real estate developer. But it’s not just the flowers that are blooming this spring, also love.”

‘True Love Blooms’ Was Filmed in Florida

Mark your calendars or set your DVR for "True Love Blooms" on Hallmark Channel Sat. April 6 at 8pm, filmed in the Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater area including many Florida-based cast and crew. @hallmarkchannel @FilmTampaBay @FilmStPeteClear Read/Watch at https://t.co/HXeVJLPQW6 pic.twitter.com/8NlndxIXcs — Film Florida (@FilmFlorida) April 3, 2019

True Love Blooms was filmed in Florida in February, which is a big shift from the typical Canadian background that Hallmark chooses for most of its movies. Here’s an Instagram post from Tamara Austin, the actress who plays Serena on the movie:

More specifically, it was filmed in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay Times reported. Some of the local scenes that make it into the movie include Vinoy Park and First Avenue South in downtown St. Pete. The movie filmed for 15 days in the area, Fox 13 shared.

Elayne Schneiderman Schmidt told Fox 13 that the location was perfect for the movie. She said: “People in general are friendlier here than other parts of the state. You have beautiful locations, and it just seems you have enough different looks that I could get basically everything I need in the Tampa Bay area. ”

This post from Tamara on Instagram is so perfect. She shows a behind-the-scenes look of the main characters practicing their dance, but also takes time to focus in on a ladybug in one of the gardens:

There’s also a cameo with Mayor Rick Kriseman at the St. Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts, but it’s not clear before the airing if this makes it into the movie.

Interestingly, Sara Rue told Parade that the movie was originally supposed to be filmed in Seattle, but they needed somewhere warm and with lush flowers since it was filming in February. “St. Pete’s turned out to be the perfect place.”

This won’t be the last time the Tampa Bay area hosts a Hallmark movie. Tampa Bay Times noted that Hallmark was in negotiations to film eight more movies in the area.

The Cast for ‘True Love Blooms’

Sara Rue stars as Vikki. She’s a beloved actress and a big win for Hallmark since she has so many credits to her name and is so well known. Rue’s many, many previous appearances include American Housewife (Nancy), The Rookie (Nell), A Series of Unfortunate Events (Olivia), Will & Grace (Joyce Adler), All for Love, Bones (Karen Delfs), Impastor (Dora), Mom (Candace), Rules of Engagement (Brenda), Mailbu Country (Kim), Psych, Dream Crushers, Eastwick (Penny), The Big Bang Theory (Dr. Stephanie Barnett), Less than Perfect (Claude), The Division (Amanda), Popular (Carmen in 43 episodes), Zoe Duncan Jack & Jane, The Simple Life (Melanie), Minor Adjustments (Darby for 20 episodes), Phenom (Monica for 14 episodes), Grand (Edda for 26 episodes), and more.

Sara Rue told Media Village that she can relate to the movie. Growing up, both of her parents were part of a community garden on 96th and Broadway in New York. They had to move the garden when a developer came in, much like the movie’s premise. She said she still remembers watching her dad petting a sleeping bumblebee in the garden and how she got to run her finger over the bee. A photo above that she shared on Instagram shows her in the garden with her dad.

Jordan Bridges stars as Chace. The actor is married to Carrie Eastman and they have two children. Jordan is a Hallmark favorite, but not everyone knows that he’s the son of Beau Bridges and Julie Bridges, and he’s the nephew of Jeff Bridges and the grandson of Lloyd Bridges. Jordan’s many appearances include Gone (Neil), Christmas at Holly Lodge, Rizzoli & Isles (Frankie, the main character’s brother), Show Me a Hero, J. Edgar, Rushlights, Holiday Engagement, Crew 2 Crew, Dollhouse, Love Finds a Home, Love Takes Wing, Without a Trace, Bionic Woman, Conviction (Nick), CSI: NY, Dawson’s Creek (Oliver), Charmed (2001), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Aisha Duran (Ana)

Ray Watters (Mr. Boyle)

Tamara Austin (Serena)

Jan Neuberger (Ms. Huard)

Amy Locicero (Marta)

Andi Matheny (Audrey)

Vicotira White (Ilya)

Audrey Harris White (Judge)

Carol Saragusa (Mayor Price)

John Wright (Handsome Partygoer)

Jose Vasquez (Alex)

Niki Spiridakos (Partygoer)

Tiana Gowen (Little Girl)

Ashley Jones (Teacher)

Lawrence Collins (Executive)

Tracy Wiu (Reporter)

Isis Masoud (Diane)

Eric Salazar (Mark)

Terry Allen Jones (Mr. Mack)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

Here are some more photos from the movie: