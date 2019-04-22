Did Hannah Murray, AKA Gilly on Game of Thrones, Gain Weight?

The second episode of Game of Thrones season 8 finally aired this Easter evening, and although it’s only been a week since the season premiere, it definitely feels like this week has dragged on for ages while we all waited impatiently for the second episode.

Although the episode has definitely had some huge moments, (and when we say huge, we mean massive shipper-dreams coming true), one person who seems to be on everyone’s mind right now is Gilly, who looks as though she gained a little weight since we last saw her in season 7. Fans have been speculating on Twitter and across other social media platforms that the actress who plays Gilly, Hannah Murray, may have been pregnant while filming the final season, which would explain the slight weight gain.

According to Media Mass, English tabloids have also wondered recently whether or not she was expecting, after she sported what some interpreted to be a baby bump when she was out enjoying a meal.

Where Is Gilly On 'Game Of Thrones'? Hannah Murray Makes Her Season 8 Debut In Episode 2 https://t.co/TF8QNV62hA pic.twitter.com/nkfUjpzaOd — Isabella's Gal Pal Blog (@galpalsblog) April 21, 2019

“Speculation is rampant that the actress best known for her roles in Lily & Kat, God Help the Girl, Skins or Game of Thrones is expecting a baby with long-time partner after she was spotted with a prominent stomach bulge on Saturday evening (April 20, 2019), during romantic dinner date nearby her place,” Media Mass reports.

Another source revealed to Media Mass that she made several toasts during the Game of Thrones premiere, but only drank water instead of wine, which is “highly unusual.”

Murray hasn’t confirmed the news at this time, and her rep refused to comment on Murray’s personal life, so it seems to be just speculation at this point, but fans have also noticed the difference in her weight during the second episode of the show. Some were wondering if Gilly is actually pregnant for a second time, with Sam’s actual son, while others were wondering if the actress herself was expecting.

“Is Gilly pregers?” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Did I miss something?” Another wrote in all caps “IS IT JUST ME OR GILLY LOOKS PREGNANT????”

Is Gilly preggers? Did I miss something? #GameOfThrones — Dog Mom, Esq. (@waiting_for_us) April 22, 2019

IS IT JUST ME OR GILLY LOOKS PREGNANT???? — KHALIZZIE (@SithLizz) April 22, 2019

Others joked that she gained that “happy relationship weight” we are all prone to gain when we are in committed, secure relationships. Some call that the “freshman 15,” similar to the weight a lot of high school students gain immediately after graduating.

Gilly gained that happy relationship weight lol #gameofthrones — ✨Jonesy™ 👑 (@MiszJones) April 22, 2019

However, with the lack of proof that the actress is actually pregnant (and no confirmation from Murray herself), combined with the fact that she hasn’t actually been dating or linked to anybody for some time, it seems as though the rumors are false. Until Murray confirms (or denies) the rumors that she is expecting, fans with just have to settle with the “happy relationship with Sam” being the reason behind her plumper face and fuller figure.

Tune in Sundays at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

