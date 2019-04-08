Haven Lock on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Haven Lock is a company owned by Alex Bertelli and Clay Banks. The duo will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank, where they will hope to gain investors and increase the visibility of their product.

Haven was established in 2014, and specializes in selling wedge-designed locks. These locks are made of military-grade nylon and other materials that is anchored to the floor of one’s home. Read on to learn more about the product and the company’s plans for the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lock Haven Sells Wedge Locks That Are Operated By an iPhone App

According to Biz Journal, Haven locks are ten times stronger than a traditional deadbolt, and can be activated by a smartphone app or a key fob. They have installed the lock in over 3,000 homes. They also offer a wedge lock for schools and classrooms. Known as the Haven Lockdown, it is a mounted lock that that can prevent and detect intrusions into classrooms. In addition to a smartphone app, the Haven Lockdown can be activated by a computer dashboard or a wall-mounted button.

The Haven Lockdown is said to last 10 times longer than a traditional lock when faced with an intruder, and is cheaper than purchasing bulletproof doors. Each Haven Lock costs between $400 and $550. Their most recent product is the Lockdown Pro HQ, which is a control system that will allow school administrators to lock down an entire school building from one app within two seconds.

Lockdown Pro HQ can also detect when someone is trying to break in and automatically contact the authorities. This product is currently being used in a dozen schools, but Bertelli says that he cannot disclose which ones. “A lot of the schools have said, ‘How can we get this installed in my school now?’” he explained. “It’s a turnkey type of experience and improves the school’s safety.”

2. Bertelli Is an Army Veteran Who Made the Lock to Improve Neighborhood Safety

Bertelli told Biz Journal that a rash of crimes in his neighborhood was what inspired him to invent the lock. “We took a comprehensive look at what the root cause was, which is a lack of security,” he said. “Then we tried to come up with an immediate solution… A solution that provides more safety at a lower price.”

Bertelli was inspired by a concept he saw while he was flying Special Operations Forces and running direct action raids in Iraq and Afghanistan. According to the Haven website, he noticed that locals fortified their homes by welding steel bars at the bottom, middle, and top of their doors. He partnered with Clay Banks, and together they launched the the company out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Before co-founding Haven, Bertelli served as an Army Special Operations Helicopter Pilot for 8 years in the 160th SOAR (A) and was deployed 9 times. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with Valor, the Air Medal with Valor, and the Boeing Rescue Award. He also has an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill.

3. Haven Is Partners With UniKey, a Company That Pitched to Shark Tank In 2012

Haven Lock announced a partnership with smart lock pioneers UniKey Technologies during the 62nd Annual ASIS Seminar in 2016. Haven and UniKey worked together to produce Haven Connect, which, according to Cision, “combines the innovative wedge locking device from Haven with the advanced access control system of UniKey to create one of the most innovative products in the home security market.”

UniKey CEO Phil Dumas previously appeared on an episode of Shark Tank in 2012. Each of the Sharks made offers, with Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary making a commitment to invest. Cuban even made an effort to invest later on. But due to a misreading of an SEC filing, the deals never went through. Dumas, Cuban, and O’Leary could not come to terms, and negotiations ceased after the episode aired.

“We are excited to announce that the Haven Connect will be powered by UniKey’s CORE platform,” Dumas said in a statement. “Haven’s flagship product represents a massive leap in physical door security, and will be complemented by UniKey’s proven digital Security Essential. Haven and UniKey’s partnership is truly synergistic, and we look forward to bringing disruptive technologies to the residential and commercial access control markets together.”

4. Bertelli Says That Haven Lock Is the Future of Home Security

During an interview on the podcast Veteran on the Run, Bertelli spoke about the company’s success and how it took a while for it to get off the ground. “We kinda grew our business from essentially zero to where we have it now just by never quitting, always completing the things we said we’re gonna do with our investor’s money, and making smart decisions on who we decide to partner with,” he said.

He also talked about the importance of securing your home, and how Haven Lock is at the forefront of that field. “I have a security company that manages my home and I pay $20 a month for, and I never turn it on unless I’m already on vacation and I forgot to turn it on,” he told Eric C. Gould. “I never use it every day. It’s such a hassle and it does nothing more than send me or the police an alert that somebody’s in my home.”

“It’s time that we think about how we protect our homes because it can, and I’m a prime example,” he added. “It can happen anywhere at any time, and just because you live in an affluent neighborhood, that doesn’t protect you. And that’s what we’re about and we’re just really wanting to create the next generation of security prevention technologies.”

5. Bertelli Says That Appearing on Shark Tank Will Give Haven Nationwide Exposure

Bertelli told Biz Journals that Shark Tank offers opportunities that traditional investors can’t. “A lot of it is allowing us to generate some momentum for the company and get some exposure,” he said. “Then there is the opportunity to do business with a ‘shark’ who’s network is incredibly huge.”

Bertelli said that he didn’t target a particular shark for investment, and instead opted to see what offers presented themselves. He also revealed that while the pitch on the show lasts fifteen minutes, the actual taping lasted more than an hour and a half. “There is a certain level of excitement when walking through the boardroom doors,” he recalled. “We had some good engagement from the sharks. It was intense to see how they go back and forth at each other.”

While he would love to land a deal, Bertelli said he the nationwide exposure of appearing on the show is reward enough. He is anticipating Haven’s biggest week of sales to date, and has invested in extra inventory, in addition to strengthening their computer servers and increasing their customer support team. “It should be one of the more action-packed episodes of the year,” he teased.