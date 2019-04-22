Are HBO GO & HBO NOW Down? Alternatives for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2

They say the night is dark and full of terrors, and it was certainly true for many who tried to stream the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere last week on HBO NOW or HBO GO. For many, the stream crashed or froze and some had to wait 30 minutes to an hour before they could even watch the episode. So we’re going to help you out and show you what to do if the same thing happens again tonight, along with some alternatives for HBO GO and HBO NOW.

GoT fans also had issues during Season 7, including the premiere and finale. They had hoped things would be fixed before the Season 8 premiere, but sadly that was not the case.

What To Do if HBO GO or HBO NOW Are Down

First, try updating your app or at least check to make sure it’s updated to the most recent version. Sometimes HBO will resolve access issues but those will only be available in a newer version of the app.

If that doesn’t help, you might need to restart the app to get it to work. Or you might have better luck if you switch to a different device. Some have trouble with the website, but the episode may load fine on their iPad or phone, for example. So if one location isn’t working for you, try another device.

You might also try through a different app entirely. For example, if it’s not loading on your Smart TV’s app, then try switching over to Apple TV. For some reason, some versions of the app might work even if another one isn’t.

You should also check for tweets from HBOGoHelp or HBONowHelp, along with tweets sent to those accounts, to see if there’s an issue. Sometimes HBO will post a quick fix to a problem on the respective Twitter accounts, so it’s a good idea to check those for possible solutions. You can also tweet directly to either account. They may respond by asking you to direct message them with your HBO ID, email, TV Provider, Device, bandwidth, and the troubleshooting steps you already tried. For HBO NOW users, you may be asked to simply DM with your HBO NOW email address. (Don’t directly tweet this information to them, because you don’t want that information to be public. Only share it in a DM.)

Here is where you can find HBO GO troubleshooting steps:

Hi, thank you for reaching out with your inquiry. Apologies for the streaming difficulties. Please follow this link for some troubleshooting steps to try: https://t.co/SbtBr9Zhjz. Please let us know if they help resolve the streaming errors you're having. Thanks. — HBO GO Help (@HBOGOhelp) April 15, 2019

If all else fails, here are some alternatives.

Alternatives if HBO GO or NOW Crash

You do have options for streaming backups if HBO GO or NOW stop working. Here are the backups, some of which can be accessed with free trials:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.