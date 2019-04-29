HBO NOW & HBO GO Are Down or Won’t Load: Fixes for Watching ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3

Tonight on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3, we’re going to have the longest battle in TV history, possibly even film history too. And one of the worst ways you could start out the episode (aside from a favorite character dying) would be if HBO GO or HBO NOW live streams aren’t working. Some viewers have encountered problems during both the premiere and the second episode. Here’s what you can do if it happens again tonight, along with alternatives you can quickly turn to if nothing else seems to work.

What To Do if HBO GO or HBO NOW Are Down When Season 8 Episode 3 Begins

If HBO GO or HBO NOW are down, crashed or sending error messages when the episode is supposed to begin, here’s what you can try. First, make sure your app is updated to the most recent version. Sometimes HBO will resolve access issues but those will only be available in a newer version of the app. So if there were problems last week that required an app fix, the app might need updating before you can watch tonight.

If that doesn’t help, try restarting the app or switch to a different device. Some people may have trouble with the website, for example, but find that the episode may load fine on their iPad or phone. So if one device isn’t working for you, try another device.

You might also try a different HBO NOW or GO app entirely. For example, if it’s not loading on your Smart TV’s app, then try switching to Apple TV. For some reason, some versions of the app might work even if another one isn’t.

You should also check for tweets from HBOGoHelp or HBONowHelp, along with tweets sent to those accounts, to see if there’s an issue. Sometimes HBO will post a quick fix to a problem on the respective Twitter accounts, so it’s a good idea to check those for possible solutions.

You can also tweet directly to either account. HBO GO may respond by asking you to direct message them with your HBO ID, email, TV Provider, Device, bandwidth, and the troubleshooting steps you already tried. For HBO NOW users, you may be asked to simply DM with your HBO NOW email address. (Don’t tweet any private information to either account, because you don’t want that information to be public. Only share it in a DM.)

Here is where you can find HBO GO troubleshooting steps:

Hi, thank you for reaching out with your inquiry. Apologies for the streaming difficulties. Please follow this link for some troubleshooting steps to try: https://t.co/SbtBr9Zhjz. Please let us know if they help resolve the streaming errors you're having. Thanks. — HBO GO Help (@HBOGOhelp) April 15, 2019

If all else fails, give an alternative a try.

Alternatives if HBO GO or NOW Crash

You do have options for streaming backups if HBO GO or NOW stop working. Here are the backups, some of which can be accessed with free trials that you can use until the app is working for you again:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Viewers Have Had Problems the Last Two Weeks

Unfortunately, if you’re having trouble today you’re not alone. Viewers have had problems getting HBO GO and NOW to work in a timely fashion for the last two weeks. Here are some tweets of frustration that you’ll probably be seeing again tonight.

When @hbonow won’t load so you can watch GoT 💔👿 — Naomi Blidar (@justanemo258) April 22, 2019

One error people get is simply seeing a blank or black screen instead of the episode:

Is anyone else’s hbo now acting up ? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/RU5sLVOatA — We Do Not Sow🦑 (@GreyjoyMermaid) April 22, 2019

Or the app may just endlessly load.

christ may have risen, but @hbonow is dead pic.twitter.com/tz82pzUomb — Josh HODLonautszewicz (@CarpeNoctom) April 22, 2019

Don't talk about GOT for about an hour or 2, #HBOGO is down.. :( — 🐇🈷️รƭαƭƭเ૮૨αɓɓเƭ🈷️🐇 (@SttcRbbt) April 22, 2019

Hopefully you won’t be one of the people experiencing problems during Game of Thrones, but if you are, try any of the above fixes or one of the alternatives so you don’t miss out on the biggest battle in TV history.