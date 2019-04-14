How Are Daenerys & Rhaegar Related on ‘Game of Thrones’?

After the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, fans finally have confirmation of what they suspected all along: R+L=J (i.e. Rhaegar and Lyanna are Jon Snow’s parents.) This also means that Jon Snow and Daenerys are related. But just what is the family connection between Rhaegar and Daenerys? You may need a refresher as Season 8 begins.

Rhaegar is indeed Dany’s older brother. But he wasn’t the brother you saw in the earlier seasons who treated Daenerys terribly and was ultimately killed by Khal Drogo. That brother was Rhaegar’s younger brother, Viserys. Viserys is the only brother of Dany’s that we saw on the show until Season 7. Dany named two of her dragons after her two brothers. And she named Drogon after Drogo, the other main man in her life.

Rhaegar was long dead by the time Game of Thrones started. He is the oldest son of the Mad King. His mother is Rhaella Targaryen. Daenerys actually never knew her kindhearted brother because he died long before she was born.

She was always told that Rhaegar was quite talented at killing people and was skilled in battle, but Barristan Selmy told her more about Rhaegar. He said that Rhaegar used to disguise himself as a minstrel and play in King’s Landing. He usually gave the money he made to other minstrels or orphans. He said that despite Rhaegar’s history, he actually never liked killing and preferred singing.

And Rhaegar never kidnapped Lyanna. In fact, the two were in love and Rhaegar had his first marriage annulled. He and Lyanna were married, which makes Jon Snow a legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.

Yes, Rhaegar had a gentler soul among the Targaryens. He was much kinder than her brother Viserys. (Unless, of course, you consider how he treated Elia, whom he had two children with… Elia Martell, Oberyn Martell’s sister, was killed — along with her two children — by Ser Gregor Clegane aka the Mountain. It was Oberyn’s love for his sister Elia that was perhaps purer than Rhaegar’s love for Lyanna, depending on your viewpoint.)

Since Rhaegar is Jon Snow’s real father, it means that Daenerys is Jon Snow’s aunt. That makes their love connection a bit awkward, to say the least. Sure, Targaryens always intended to marry relatives to keep the bloodline “pure,” but that’s not something that Starks prefer. Jon Snow probably won’t be happy about the familial connection.