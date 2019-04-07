How Long is the Academy of Country Music Awards? What Time Does it End?

Broadcasting live MGM’s Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday April 7, the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will air on CBS. Hosted by three time Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire for the second year in a row, the event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and it’s scheduled to end at 11 p.m. ET.

The 2019 ACM Awards will include performances by Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, LANCO, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne. Hostess Reba, who’s retuning to host the event for the 16ht time, which is a record, will also be taking the stage to sing.

Jason Aldean will be performing as well. The country star who’s won Entertainer of the Year three times in a row will be the recipient of this year’s ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

However, the best part of watching the ACM Awards is always seeing different country artists collaborate with one another for the first time. Kelly Clarkson will be singing with Aldean, as well as with Dan + Shay. Dierks Bentley is teaming up with Brandi Carlile, while Eric Church and Ashley McBryde will be singing a duet.

As tradition the live show will also include an “ACM Flashbacks” segment and this yea, Brooks & Dunn will be joining Luke Combs, to pay tribute to classic country songs, while Miranda Lambert will jam out on stage with George Straight.

Celebrities on site to hand out this year’s awards include Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Nancy O’Dell, Dennis Quaid, Wilmer Valderrama, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, and Lauren Alaina.

This year, the most nominated artists include Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton, each with six nods, while singer and songwriter Dan Smyers earned an additional four as a producer. Kacey Musgraves, who recently won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Golden Hour racked up five nods, while Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, each earned four nominations.

To view the entire list of 2019 Nominees click here.

