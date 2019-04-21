How Long Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Tonight?

Tonight the long-awaited finale season of Game of Thrones returns with Season 8 Episode 2. But will we finally get an extra long episode that we were promised? Last week’s episode wasn’t even 60 minutes long. Unfortunately, this week’s episode is not going to be extra long yet either. The longer episodes don’t start until Episode 3 next week.

Tonight’s episode is only 58 minutes long. That’s four minutes longer than last week, but nowhere near the movie-length episodes that we were expecting. According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Technically, the runtime for tonight is 54 minutes long, so the credits are going to start rolling a little earlier than you might be expecting.

As of the time of publication, there are no official titles yet for tonight’s episode or an official synopsis. One leaked synopsis that may or may not be correct doesn’t spoil anything, but simply reads: “Jon Snow and Daenerys gather their troops before the confrontation with the army of the dead. The terrible threat is jeopardizing all civilizations…” More than likely, that synopsis is not accurate.

Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2 (Tonight): 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 2 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 3 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed The Gift, Hardhome, and Battle of the Bastards. He’s known for directing epic episodes. Episode 4 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 5 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. And Episode 6, the finale, is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The longest episode in Season 6 was the Season 6 finale, Winds of Winter, which clocked in for 68 minutes. The Season 7 finale was much longer: 79 minutes and 43 seconds. None of the episodes this season will last much longer than the Season 7 finale.