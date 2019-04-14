How Long Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Tonight?

Some episodes of Game of Thrones are expected to be longer to help balance out how short the final season will be. Unfortunately, the first few episodes of the new season — including this one — aren’t going to be the longer, movie-length features we were expecting. You’re going to have to wait a while before you’ll get to see a nearly 90-minute episode in Season 8.

According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Technically, the runtime for tonight is 54 minutes long, so the credits are going to start rolling a little earlier than you might be expecting.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “With the Night King finally breaching the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command, the new alliances and betrayals will determine the fate of everyone in Westeros…” It’s unclear if tonight’s episode actually has a title.

Unfortunately, the first two episodes won’t be as long as fans were hoping. Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes

No episode is quite reaching the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes will get close.

Episode titles haven’t been released yet, but we do know that Episode 1 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 2 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 3 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Episode 4 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 5 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. And Episode 6, the finale, is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Do you have your comfort food handy for tonight, since the episode will likely have some really tough moments in it? It might be time to grab those if you don’t have them already. And be sure to check back on this author’s page from time to time, as I’ll be posting theories and discussions about the premiere.

The longest episode last season was the Season 6 finale, Winds of Winter, which clocked in for 68 minutes. The Season 7 finale was 79 minutes and 43 seconds. None of the episodes this season will last much longer than the Season 7 finale.