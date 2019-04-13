Iain Glen Height & Age: How Tall & How Old Is the ‘GoT’ Actor?

Iain Glen, who plays the eternally friend-zoned knight Ser Jorah Mormont on HBO’s Game of Thrones, will be back to fight alongside his beloved Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen in the final war against the Army of the Dead when the eighth and final season returns this Sunday, April 14.

With the season premiere right around the corner, fans of the Scottish actor may find themselves wondering about his personal life. Glen stands at 6’1″ tall, or 185 cm, and was born on June 24, 1961, making him 57-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know about Glen:

Glen Grew Up in Edinburgh, Scotland & Has Three Children

Glen was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and attended school at Edinburgh Academy before he went on to study at the University of Aberdeen. He graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he was the winner of the Bancroft Gold Medal, according to IMDb.

He and his first wife, Susannah Harker, have a son named Finlay. They divorced in 2004, and soon after, he met Charlotte Emmerson at the National Theatre while he was performing “Streetcar Named Desire” with Glenn Close. They married in the summer of 2017 and share two children – Mary and Juliet.

He Has Starred in Dozens of Films & Television Series Throughout The Years, Including “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” & “Silent Scream,” Among Many Others

Glen rose to fame quickly with his acclaimed performance as Carl Galton, a charismatic gang leader in the 1988 television series The Fear. He has played in dozens of films and tv series throughout his many years of acting; besides his role on Game of Thrones, he is arguably best known for his role as the villain in the film “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and a multi-award-winning performance as Larry Winters in “Silent Scream.” He had a supporting role as Octavian in “Flesh and Stone” and “The Time of Angels” of the 2010 season of Doctor Who, among others.

He has been described as “The greatest Scottish theater actor of his generation,” according to his website, and has won several awards throughout the years, including: a Silver Bear for Best Actor, an Evening Standard Award for Best Actor, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Best Actor at the Taormina International Film Festival.

He Knew He Was Going To Play Jorah Mormont For The “Long Haul” After He Accepted The Role

According to the Game of Thrones Wiki page, Glen knew the moment he read the outline of his character that he was committed to his role as Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones. He said the role has given him the opportunity to really build and develop his character over the years, an opportunity which he considers a “luxury.”

“I could see from the outline that if I was going to play Jorah, I would be in it for the long haul. His journey is slow burn through the course of many seasons. Such roles afford the opportunity to develop character more roundly, more like real life I guess, where personality reveals itself over time… It felt like a luxury not to have to show too much too quickly.”

Tune in Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season premiere of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: Isaac Hempstead Wright Height & Age: How Tall & Old Is the ‘GoT’ Actor?

