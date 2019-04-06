Inna Budnytska’s Case Helped Catch Serial Rapist Michael Lee Jones

On 20/20‘s episode tonight, the show focuses on the mystery of a woman who was raped and beaten while staying in a Miami hotel. The official ABC press release for the episode describes the story as this, “In the early hours of February 21, 2005, a utility worker found 21-year-old Inna Budnytska unconscious, naked, beaten and near death, abandoned in an undeveloped Miami cul-de-sac. Budnytska, a guest in a nearby airport hotel, had no memory of her attack and rape. Authorities looked at the hotel’s surveillance footage for potential answers but found puzzling information. The cameras recorded her walking into the lobby at 3:40 a.m. and then never captured her again. In a two-hour documentary, 20/20 reports on the mysterious case and features private investigator Ken Brennan, who meticulously gathered and pieced together clues, discovering how Budnytska left the hotel and tracking down the man whose DNA matched her attacker.”

Inna Budnytska had worked for a cruise line in Miami and was staying at the Miami Airport Regency Hotel. She went out to a restaurant in Coconut Grove, Florida, and returned to her hotel in the wee hours of the morning, according to ABC News. With a foggy memory of her attack, there were obstacles to overcome when trying to figure out the identity of her attacker. Budnytska was not only badly beaten. She was also raped.

Investigator Brennan was the one who was able to figure out what exactly happened to Budnytska. Brennan told ABC News, “I knew that the answer to the mystery had to be in those surveillance tapes somewhere. You had to watch each and every frame on every video … On the video, she goes out of the hotel early in the morning. When she comes back about a half-hour later, there’s a big, large, black man standing with her, and she just has a quick conversation with him. They get onto the elevator together.” On the surveillance video, Brennan saw the man with a large suitcase, leaving the hotel at 5:28 a.m. local time, and he appeared to be having difficulty with the bag.

Brennan recalled thinking, “I’ve done this, and you’ve done this countless times coming out of an elevator: did you ever get it stuck so bad that you had to yank on it like that? A light bulb went off and I said, ‘This is the guy, and she’s in that suitcase.'”

After finally being able to track down the man in the video, it turned out to be a serial rapist named Michael Lee Jones. Jones had been working at the Miami Boat Show when the attack occurred. He ended up being convicted of sexually assaulting Budnytska, according to the Miami New Times.

In 2015, Jones was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of forcible rape on other victims, according to Inside Edition. And, Vanity Fair reported that Jones won’t be eligible for his first parole hearing until 2032.