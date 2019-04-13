Is Danielle Cohn Pregnant?

Danielle Cohn has sparked rumors that she is pregnant after her boyfriend, Mikey Tua, said he was “expecting” in Twitter post. Tua tweeted on April 11, “Expecting 08/14/19 #manibaby.” On the same day, Cohn simply tweeted, “8/14/19.”

That was followed by a video featuring Tua and Cohn in which they tell their followers that the couple needs to tell their parents something. Cohn goes on to tell their parents that she is pregnant. The second part of the video will be released at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 13.

What is not clear is if the pair are pranking their parents or not. On April 13, Cohn tweeted, “Going to Hawaii Sunday to celebrate 4-6-19💍💛 @MikeyTua find out what that date means tomorrow on my youtube🤞🏻.” On April 10, Cohn posted a photo of her with Mikey Tua with a caption that read, “They said we wouldn’t last we prove them wrong love you @MikeyTua ten months💛🤞🏻.” In September 2018, Cohn celebrated the couple’s three-month anniversary with a vlog.

The rumor that Cohn is pregnant has sparked further rumors about her real age. Cohn’s public profile says that she was born on March 7, 2004. Which at the time of writing, would make Cohn 15 years old. One prominent video claims to show evidence that Cohn was born in 2007. Cohn attends high school through an online private Christian course. Some of those who are skeptical about Cohn’s pregnancy point to previous remarks she has made in videos where she discussed waiting until marriage before having sex.

Also on her YouTube profile, Cohn says that she was voted Miss Florida Jr. Preteen. The singer has over 11 million fans across of her various social media profiles. The page says that Cohn is currently working on her debut album as well as working with Target on her fashion line, Art Class Fall Semester. In 2017, Cohn was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for her video, “Choice Muser.” Cohn released the video for her single, “Little Like Paradise,” in March 2018.

Buzzfeed reported in 2018 that due Cohn’s success as a YouTuber, her single mother, Jennifer, was able to quit her teaching job as well as her night-time gig in order to manage her daughter’s career. Cohn told the website that she began using the performance app, Musical.ly, at night while her mother was at work. The family moved from Florida to Los Angeles to help further Cohn’s career. Cohn has an older brother, Chad Rock. During the Buzzfeed article, Cohn described herself as being “one of the most hated teenagers on Instagram.”

