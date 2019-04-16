Is Mary Tyler Moore Dead? Question Arises After Death of Georgia Engel

Georgia Engel passed away at the age of 70 and is remembered for her role as Georgette on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. As news of her death spread, attention shifted to Mary Tyler Moore herself, and many began to wonder about the life and death of Engel’s friend and colleague.

Georgia Engel died in Princeton, New Jersey; her cause of death has not been determined and she did not consult a doctor due to her religious beliefs.

Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80 on January 25, 2017. When she died, her representative told People magazine “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.” She had one son, Richie Meeker, who passed away at the age of 24 in 1980. She married her third husband, Robert Levine, in 1983.

At the time of her death, she was hospitalized and on a ventilator due to pneumonia. Mary Tyler Moore struggled with Type 1 Diabetes since her diagnosis at the age of 33, and the pneumonia that hospitalized and ultimately claimed her life was reported by People to be a result of diabetes complications. Moore was also open about her struggle with alcoholism during her life.

In her lifetime, Mary Tyler Moore was first known for her work as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show for 158 episodes from 1961-1966. Dick Van Dyke is alive at the age of 93 years old, and recently appeared, dancing, in the film Mary Poppins Returns. Mary Tyler Moore won two Emmy Awards for her work on the show, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Then, in 1970, Moore got her own show: The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The show was a hit ensemble sitcom that let Moore shine as its empowered female lead. It starred iconic actors including Gavin MacLeod, Edward Asner, Ted Knight, Valerie Harper, Betty White, Cloris Leachman, and Georgia Engel. Georgia Engel played soft-spoken Georgette Franklin for 57 episodes from 1972-1977 and was nominated for an Emmy in 1976 and 1977 for her work. The Mary Tyler Moore Show won 3 Golden Globe Awards and 29 Primetime Emmy Awards (making it one of the most winning shows in the history of the Emmys).

According to HuffPost, Mary Tyler Moore once said of herself “I knew at a very early age what I wanted to do. Some people refer to it as indulging in my instincts and artistic bent. I call it just showing off, which was what I did from about three years of age on.” Her first acting credit, according to IMDB, was The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet in 1952; her final television appearances were on Hot in Cleveland (which starred her The Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Betty White) as guest star Diane in 2011 and 2013.