Isaac Hempstead Wright Height & Age: How Tall & Old Is the ‘GoT’ Actor?

Isaac Hempstead Wright, best known for his role as the ‘Three-Eyed Raven’ Brandon Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, will be back to aid in the war against the Army of the Dead and find out more crazy, life-shattering secrets about his family when the eighth and final season premieres this Sunday, April 14.

With the season premiere right around the corner, fans of the young English actor may find themselves wondering about his personal life. Hempstead Wright stands at 5’11” tall, or 181 cm, and was born on April 9, 1999, so he just celebrated his 20th birthday.

Here’s what you need to know about Hempstead Wright:

Hempstead Wright Had No Interest in Acting Until He Joined a Drama Club in School to Avoid Playing Football

Hempstead Wright never gave acting a second thought until he joined a drama club in school to avoid playing football on Saturday mornings during the winter months of the year. He studied at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Kent and started acting in commercials before moving on to study acting at the Kent Youth Theatre in Canterbury, according to IMDb.

He made his screen debut in the horror film “The Awakening” in 2011, but his big break came when he was cast as Bran Stark on Game of Thrones that same year, which earned him two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations as Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in Drama Series at the 18th and 20th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Hempstead Wright also starred in the 2013 crime thriller “Closed Circuit.”

He Was Just 10-Years-Old When Game of Thrones Started

Wright was born in 1999, and the Game of Thrones pilot was filmed in 2009. However, production on the remainder of season one started in 2010, and so Wright turned 11 during the first season, Heavy reports.

During the second season of Game of Thrones, Hempstead Wright was 12 years old. During the third season, he was 13, and in the fourth season, he was 14. He did not feature in the fifth season, but by season six, he was 16. Finally, during the filming of the seventh season, Isaac Hempstead Wright was 17 years old. Now that there is a large gap between the seventh and eighth seasons of the show, Hempstead Wright will have finished filming when he was between 18 and 19-years-old.

His Parents Wouldn’t Let Him Watch Certain Scenes of GoT Because He Was So Young When He First Started on The Show

Because the English actor was so young when Game of Thrones began, he says that his parents would not let him watch certain scenes, and that they were “very protective over what [he] could and couldn’t watch on the series,” according to Phil Star.

However, he has said that it wasn’t exactly a traumatizing experience to be around so much violence as a kid, and that it’s not nearly as scary when you’re there on set and everything looks unrealistic, and cameras, cast and crew members are surrounding every violent scene.

“The violence was very much debunked because you’d be walking around on set and there would be decapitated heads or buckets of blood that you’d be taking pictures with,” he told GQ. “So, by the time you watched it, you knew that there was a guy pumping blood out of the body from behind the stone. The sex was a little more difficult, but my mom just gave me equally inappropriate talks of it.”

Tune in Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season premiere of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

