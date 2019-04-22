Jaime & Bran’s Reunion: Is Jaime Azor Ahai on Game of Thrones? [Top Theories]

In Season 8 Episode 2 of Game of Thrones, Jaime and Bran finally have that long-awaited reunion. But it’s a little later in the episode than you might have accepted. This post has spoilers for Season 8 Episode 2.

Bran doesn’t tell anyone else about how Jaime pushed him out of the window back when he found Jaime and Cersei together. He tells Jaime it’s because Jaime needed to be here for the upcoming battle.

He also says that if Jaime hadn’t done what he did, then Bran would not have become the Three-Eyed Raven. Bran is no longer really himself, so he counts everything that happened as being part of the greater good and he holds no ill will toward Jaime.

Part of their conversation might reignite some theories about Jaime being Azor Ahai. We can only assume that when Bran said he was waiting for an old friend, it was indeed Jaime.

Azor Ahai is a mythical, god-like figure who is said to have forged a sword named Lightbringer thousands of years ago, which was used to defeat both darkness and what is called The Great Other. He had to plunge the sword into his true love in order to give the sword the power it needed to destroy darkness. Since Azor Ahai’s battle took place around the same time as the battle with the White Walkers in the north, it’s assumed that he may have been the one who ultimately defeated them. And some believe he is also the Prince Who Was Promised.

A prophecy in the Game of Thrones books states: “There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.”

The idea is that a new Azor Ahai will be reborn to defeat the White Walkers now that they are advancing again. Some also say this will be the same as “The Prince That Was Promised,” another prophecy in the books and the show. Melisandre has used the two interchangeably.

Many fans think that Dany or Jon Snow will be Azor Ahai or the Prince Who Was Promised. But another theory imagines it’s Jaime.

One fan theory supposes that the original Valyrian that tells the Azor Ahai story was mistranslated. The theory reads: Valyrian words for gold and hand are aeksion and ondos. Valyrian words for lord and light are aeksio and onos. Will the true savior be the ‘Gold Hand?’”

Perhaps Jaime’s gold hand, which he got while defending Brienne when she was his captor, is a sign of the prophecy.

In Season 4, when Jojen Reed was asked when the coming Long Night would end, he simply said, “You’ll know” as his hand was consumed in flames that didn’t hurt him.

The salt and smoke might reference how Bronn saved Jaime’s life while Daenerys and her dragons were attacking them. He was “born again” amidst salt and smoke. And Jaime was kind of born again (i.e. started his journey of transformation) when the red comet was seen in Season 2.

Finally, the idea is that Jaime will kill the woman he loves, just like Azor Ahai, with a Valyrian sword. That woman could be Brienne but more than likely will be Cersei. (Unless Brienne is turned and Jaime has to kill her then.)

There’s also been a long-running theory that Lightbringer (Azor Ahai’s sword) is Ice, Ned Stark’s Valyrian sword that was melted down and turned into Widow’s Wail and Oathkeeper. Brienne has one half of that sword and Jaime has the other half. Now they’re both at Winterfell. Maybe the sword will be reforged.