Jason Aldean ‘Ride All Night’ Tour Tickets & Dates 2019

The Academy of Country Music honored Jason Aldean with the 2019 Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. After accepting that honor, Aldean will prepare to kick off his latest tour.

Aldean has named his 2019 tour “Ride All Night,” the title of one of the tracks on his latest album, Rearview Town. In the tour announcement, Aldean said “I don’t even really know what the hell it means; it’s just a cool name for the tour. I’m always excited for the tour; change things up, get a new design for the stage and go out with new stuff. It’s like Christmas morning for us when we get to walk out and have new lighting. It’s like being on a playground for us. It makes the shows fun.”

According to Jason Aldean’s website, his next two shows are part of music festivals. On April 12, he will be performing in the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Then, on April 28, he will be a part of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California. According to the Stagecoach lineup, he will be the last set of the three-day festival, performing on the “Mane Stage” at 9:15pm.

Following those festival appearances, Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour will begin in May. The tour covers the United States and parts of Canada, and concludes on September 28. Joining him on tour are Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, and Dee Jay Silver; on Instagram, Aldean wrote “Me and my boys are about to bring the NOISE!!”

Here are the “Ride All Night” tour dates for the month of May, kicking off at the Mohegan Sun Arena:

May 3-4 – Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT)

May 9 – The Ford Center (Evansville, IN)

Mary 10 – Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, MI)

Mary 11 – Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

May 16 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

May 17 – Merriweather Post Pavillion (Columbia, MD)

May 18 – PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

May 25 – Choctaw Casino & Resort (Durant, OK)

For a full list of Jason Aldean’s tour dates and tickets, click here.

The tour page advertises that members of the “Aldean Army” will have presale access to tickets: “Join the Official Fan Club of Jason Aldean and enjoy exclusive members-only benefits including presale tickets, exclusive content, message board access and much more.” It appears that general tickets and VIP are available for purchase. In addition, Jason Aldean will be doing an “Aldean Army 2019 Meet & Greet Contest,” for super fans to have a chance to meet Aldean in person at the majority of his tour stops.