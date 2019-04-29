Jay-Z Says This About Former Signed Artists at Weekend NYC Concert

Over the weekend, Jay-Z brought Nas and Dipset’s Jim Jones and Cam’ron to the stage during his B-Sides concert at Manhatttan’s Webster Hall.
Friday night marked the second time around for JAY-Z’s B-Sides show and the first show since the iconic New York City venue’s reopening after its multi-million dollar renovation.
Cam’ron and Jim Jones, perfored “Welcome to New York City” before the trio launched into the Dipset classic, “I Really Mean It.”
“We should have been doing shit like this a long time ago. They’re not my enemies, they’re my brothers,” Jay reportedly said on stage.
Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, Duke Da God, Hell Rell, Jim Jones and Cam’ron are forever engrained into hip hop culture as Dipset!
They were fashionably different, hand their own slang, their own swag and cult following. Some consider them the modern day Wu Tang Clan.
Breaking into the music game, being noticed and being consistent can be tough. Jim Jones began as Cam’ron’s hype man.
The journey for them to get to where they are is no simple task. Jones and Cam’ron once stopped talking too.
Nancy Jones, mother of Jim Jones, once told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast that it was up to Jim Jones and Camron to get their relationship in order.
“I would love for them to get it together and even though a little damage has been done,” she said.
“And if it was left up to me, I honestly would call myself stepping in but you know what? They are two grown men, they’re not young boys anymore. So that’s something where they have to either work it out or don’t work it out and that’s how it is. I hate for it to be like that but sometimes it is what it is.”
Thankfully they have reconciled. They even had a reunion concert during Thanksgiving weekend.
Mama Jones recalled the early days of the Diplomats:
“I would always tell not only him, but his sisters and all of them it’s always better off having your own because you have no problems or nothing like that. After a while when I saw different things with him and Cam I said to him: ‘now it’s time to stop the things you are doing with him and do you.’ I didn’t know he was going go and rap but I told it was time to stop and do you. You do something great and something that you know where you can make money, because I knew soon as you was born I knew you were a star in my stomach and everything, soon as you were born that was it. I said: ‘oh a star is born.’”
She recalled when Jimmy starting his solo career:
“So one day I was laying in bed then he came home with this record saying, “I’m On My Way To Church” and showed me a $175,000 check,” she told me on Scoop B Radio. “And I said: ‘what the hell?’
“And I see him in front of the album and I almost lost my mind. Me and him were in front of the bed and I started jumping on the bed and after that he told me “mommy you inspired me because you told me now it’s time for me to go out and start to do my own.”
Mama Jones said that she learned from her own life experiences that it was better to blaze her own trail and she imparted that wisdom on to her son. “Yeah do your own,” she said.
“It’s nothing like you having your own because when you’re underneath somebody it’s a problem. You know I have a problem with it, I tell you like this I never really held on to a job I always made my own jobs because I can’t take a boss that’s over me telling me what to do, how to do it and the whole nine I’m not good at following directions like that so instead I have to go out and do my own and that’s what I did and that’s what I wanted him to do.”
She also talked about the early days of Mase, Jimmy, and Cam’ron:
“Oh I was very happy for them, I told them to be very careful. There were times they would get into little scraps and stuff like that. And I would have to come between them and tell them to get it together. Whenever they got into their little disputes they would get it together but now everybody is grown up and everybody wants their own. Everybody wants this and that, it’s kind of a little rough it’s kind of a little hard to where I say I’m gonna to control anybody. And I don’t want to control nobody and I got tired of the bickering and carrying on, making yourself look like an ass out there to people on TV or Instagram or on the radio. I don’t even like even with Love and Hip Hop the way they’re carrying on and stuff like that. Even though we started out like that, but when we started out with Love and Hip Hop it wasn’t like it is now Love and Hip Hop. Now, I might as well call it the wrestling ring.”