Does Jenelle Evans Get Fired on Teen Mom 2?

Jenelle Evans has had a long and arduous year, to say the least. She’s had to deal with her husband getting fired from Teen Mom 2 following a homophobic tweet in February, 2018, and later that same year the reality star ended up calling the police on Eason for allegedly assaulting her. She also ran into some trouble while filming the Teen Mom reunion, after reunion co-host Nessa Diab confronted her about tweets that Diab felt were racist in nature.

Add to that the issues involving her mother Barb, who came under fire for jokingly threatening to kill Evans’ costar Kailyn Lowry, and Evans has definitely had a long year. With the non-stop drama surrounding the reality star, fans have been wondering if she is going to be fired from the show or not.

Although Evans has faced a lot this year, it doesn’t look like the network is letting her go anytime soon. She has reportedly had a “bumpy” time shooting the last season, and she stormed off for a few minutes during the reunion shoot, but according to Us Weekly, Evans is “hanging in there.”

“Jenelle hung in despite some bumpiness,” an insider told Us Weekly. Evans herself reflected on shooting the reunion and her feelings toward the show in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, April 7. “After this stressful reunion, I’ve been put through the ringer. To trust an entire group of people for years then they turn their back on you and treat you like a puppet is beyond words,” she captioned a photo.

She continued: “Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today. Didn’t take many pictures but super happy my mom was there by my side to defend everything. Please don’t ever let anyone bring you down and be strong in whatever you do.”

For those who need a refresher on the incident involving her mother: Evans’ mother Barbara recently came under fire after an Instagram video of Barb ranting about Kailyn Lowry went viral. In the video, Barb can be heard threatening to kill Lowry, which caused Lowry to quit filming Teen Mom 2 until something is done about Evans’ mom.

In the rant, which was captured on a live Instagram video, Barbara was heard yelling, “Let’s get the boxed wine out,” before suggesting she, Jenelle, and Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany DeJesus should “get lit and we’ll go kill Kail.” They laughed before Jenelle told her mom, “Oh, my god, we’re on live, Mom. You can’t say that s—t.”

The video prompted a call from one of the Teen Mom producers, who was seen telling Barbara off in another video Jenelle posted. “Everybody took it out of perspective,” Barbara said after ending the call with the producer. “That’s not really what I meant. I was just doing a joke.”

Both Evans and her mother claim the comment was blown way out of proportion, and that Lowry was just trying to have them kicked off the show. However, there have been no reports of MTV firing Evans just yet, although that could change in the future. It actually looks more like Evans is getting fed up with the show herself, so she might end up quitting before she even has a chance to be fired, if it even comes to that.

Tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2 will show Lowry sitting down with one of the producers to discuss her future on the show, since she quit filming after the video surfaced. One of the ladies may end up leaving, but we won’t know for sure until the end of the season.

