Why Did Jeremy & Wife Audrey Roloff Quit ‘Little People, Big World’?

Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey, have decided to quit Little People, Big World, leaving their family’s reality show behind as they move on to new adventures in their lives. The couple made the decision last year and made the announcement on Instagram.

Jeremy and Audrey are still very active on social media and are dedicated to sharing updates with their fans, despite their decision to leave reality television behind. The couple doesn’t seem to have any ill feelings about the television show, but instead, they seem to want to focus on other things and grow as a family — with their daughter, Ember — out of the spotlight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeremy Announced His Departure From ‘LPBW’ on Social Media But Will Still Make Appearances on the Show

Jeremy uploaded a lengthy Instagram post announcing his departure from Little People, Big World. He captioned a photo of himself and Audrey along with baby Ember on July 10.

You can read Jeremy’s full statement below.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on! That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to! Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision. I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that, we are forever grateful,” he wrote at the time.

Although Jeremy and Audrey aren’t part of the show in a full-time capacity, fans can expect to see them from time to time, especially when Jeremy is visiting his family on the farm.

Jeremy & Audrey Co-Wrote a Book That Was Released Today

In case you were wondering what Jeremy and Audrey have been up to in their spare time, the couple has written a book together. A Love Letter Life was released today — the same day of the Season 14 premiere of Little People, Big World.

“As Jeremy and Audrey write, if you can fall into love, you can fall out. True love is something you choose to live out each day through your actions, decisions, and sacrifices. To find and still seek, that is love. From the moment you meet your potential spouse, you can be intentional about shaping a beautiful love story, uniquely written for who God created you both to be. A Love Letter Life will equip you to pursue an intentional, creative, and faithful love story from your first date to ‘I do’ and beyond,” reads a description of the book on its website.

