Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon Appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon will make a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, when the queens go head-to-head in a nautical-themed version of the legendary Snatch Game.

For those who don’t know, the Snatch Game is a main competition on RPDR where the queens showcase their best celebrity impersonations in a game show setting. Snatch Game is actually a parody of the classic TV show, “Match Game”, which aired from 1962 to 1991, where contestants attempted to match celebrities’ answers to “fill-in-the-blank” questions, according to RuPaul’s Drag Race Wiki.

Snatch Game has become a fan favorite on the show, and was first featured on the second season. It has since been a highly anticipated staple on RPDR, with fans of the show waiting anxiously for the segment every season. Check out Jinkx Monsoon’s portrayal of Little Edie in the fifth season of RPDR, which helped catapult the queen to the frontrunner for season 5, which she inevitably won.

VH1 has revealed which celebrities several of the season 11 queens will be parodying in Thursday night’s Snatch Game segment, and it looks like it’s going to be a wild episode. The promo promises the most “sickening, gaggiest, and snatchiest” games yet, so fans won’t be disappointed.

The clip below gave us a quick glimpse of what to expect, and who four of the contestants will be channeling for tonight’s episode. Based on her outfit, it looks like Shuga Cain will be taking on Charo, a Spanish actress, comedian and guitarist who appeared on RPDR back in season 8. Silky Nutmeg Ganache appears to be playing TS Madison, who is probably best known for her “be yourself b–ch! Step your p–sy up honey! Get a job! Own a business, b–ch! Suck a d–k!” YouTube video. A’Keria Chanel Davenport will be channeling Tiffany Haddish, and Plastique Tiara will play Instagram-famous nail technician Lovely Mimi.

According to AV Club, it looks like Jinkx Monsoon will team up with RuPaul to offer some advice to the queens most likely to struggle during the competition tonight. Other guest stars include Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Clea DuVall, who will guest judge alongside RuPaul.

All aboard! 🚢 Snatch Game at Sea is cruising up to your port this THURS at 9/8c on a 🆕 #DragRace on @VH1! 🏁💋 pic.twitter.com/IeVBsitGv9 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2019

For those who need a recap on how the drag competition works, RuPaul, along with a panel of judges and celebrity guests, puts the queens through tests and competitions, narrowing the group down to just one winner by the end of the season.

“Just when I think to myself – ‘shedonealreadydonehadherses’ – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,” executive producer and host RuPaul previously said of season 11, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time.”

The remaining episodes of the show will air on Thursdays at 9/8c and are approximately two hours long (season 10 episodes were 90 minutes with a half-hour of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked added on). Tune in tonight to catch the newest episode and watch as the remaining queens battle it out during the 2019 Snatch Games.

