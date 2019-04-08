Joe Dempsie Height & Age: How Tall & How Old Is the ‘GoT’ Actor?

Joe Dempsie, an English actor who rose to fame for his role as Chris Miles on the British comedy Skins, recently reprised his role as Gendry on HBO’s Game of Thrones. With the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones right around the corner, and Gendry’s reappearance on the show after a three-season hiatus, fans of the actor may find themselves wondering about his personal life.

Dempsie was born on June 22, 1987 in Liverpool, Merseyside, England as Joseph Maxwell Dempsie, making him 31-years-old today. The actor is 5’10” tall, or 177 cm, according to Celebrity Sizes. Other publications have listed his height as 5’7″ to 5’8″, although 5’10” is the most widely reported.

Dempsie has also appeared in Doctor Who, Merlin and This is England ’86, among many other television series and films. Here’s what you need to know about Dempsie:

He Grew Up in Bridgford & is a Nottingham Forest Fan

Dempsie was born in Liverpool but grew up in West Bridgford after his parents, Gretta and Jim, moved to Nottingham when he was four months old, according to the Nottingham Post. He attended West Bridgford School, and when he was 13-years-old he joined The Central Junior Television Workshop, a training school for many successful actors, including Vicky McClure, Jack O’Connell and many more.

His parents still live in Nottingham and he visits in between filming his various projects. “When I do get back here it’ll be to see Forest or catch up with friends, although most of them are either engaged or have babies, so no-one wants to go into town anymore,” he told Confetti students back in 2015 as part of the annual Industry Week, according to the Nottingham Post. He is a Nottingham Forest Football Club fan.

He Lied About His Age When He Auditioned For Skins

According to the Nottingham Post, Dempsie actually lied about his age when he went to audition for the role of Chris Miles on Skins. He said that the creator of the show didn’t want the actors to be much older than the characters they were playing, so he lied and said he was 17-years-old when he was actually almost 19.

“Brian Elsley, who created the show, was adamant he wasn’t going to have actors too much older than the age they were supposed to be portraying,” Dempsie told the Nottingham Post in 2007. “I was just coming up to my 19th birthday so one of the casting people told me to lie and tell him I was 17.”

His Friend Didn’t Approve of Dempsie Being Cast as Gendry

Although fans of the HBO Game of Thrones series seem satisfied with Dempsie’s portrayal of the character, apparently one of his close friends, who is a big fan of the book series, wasn’t too thrilled with the way he was cast.

“The character breakdown described Gendry as tall and muscular with black hair,” Dempsie said, according to Game of Thrones Wiki. “I was none of those three at the time. I thought, ‘I could dye my hair and hit the gym, but I can’t stretch my legs!’… My friend is such a big fan of the books that even he didn’t actually approve of my casting as Gendry. But it was a nice little vote of confidence from David and Dan.”

When fans of Dempsie’s (and hardcore Arya/Gendry shippers) were wondering what ever happened to Gendry following his escape from the Red Woman in season 3, Dempsie tweeted “Still rowin’…,” referring to how he was last seen rowing back to King’s Landing from Dragonstone.

Tune in Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season premiere of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

