Joel Embiid’s Girlfriend, Anne de Paula, Shows Love for 76er on Instagram

Joel Embiid’s girlfriend, Anne de Paula, frequently shows love for the injured 76er on Instagram. De Paula, who is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, has been dating Embiid for several months now, and the two have gone increasingly public with their relationship as time has gone on.

In February, de Paula posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram for Valentine’s Day. The model wrote, “I wish I could explain your eyes, and how the sound of your voice gives me butterflies. How your smile makes my heart skip a beat and how every time I’m with you, I feel so complete. ❤️ #happyvalentinesday”

LOOK: De Paula & Embiid Sing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Together

In the video above, which was posted by de Paula in honor of Embiid’s birthday, you can watch the happy couple singing the Ed Sheeran song, Perfect.

De Paula wrote alongside the video, “We are still kids, but we’re so in love, fighting against all odds”… ❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lover and best friend @joelembiid. You’re PERFECT! I love you!”

As for Embiid, his Instagram feed seems to be primarily focused on his professional career. However, he did post an Instagram dedicated to de Paula on Valentine’s Day, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day babe!!!💕 Thank you for dealing with my African crazy ass and allowing me to be ME. I’ve trusted your process, you’ve trusted mine and it brought us to where we are. #Lovers ❤️❤️❤️❤️”