John Singleton Dead, According to Report Out of Kansas City

John Singleton, the Academy Award-nominated director, has died at the age of 51. His death was first reported by Fox Kansas City movie critic, Shawn Edwards. Singleton had suffered a stroke on April 17 and had been in intensive care since then. On April 25, it was widely reported that Singleton was in a coma. The Fox Kansas City story cites family members as confirming Singleton’s sad passing to Edwards.

RIP John Singleton — Shawn Edwards (@sedwardskc) April 29, 2019

Singleton will always be remembered as the first black director to nominated for an Academy Award for his seminal 1991 hit “Boyz ‘N the Hood.” The film helped to launch the acting careers of Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Junior. More recently, his show “Snowfall,” that he co-created, had been renewed for a third season on FX.

Singleton is survived by his children, Justice Maya Singleton, 26, son Maasai Mohandas Singleton, 25, daughter, Hadar Singleton, 23, daughter Cleopatra Singleton, 21, and daughter Isis, who was born in 2010. Singleton was married just once, to Ghanian actress, Akosua Gyamama Busia. Busia is the mother to Hadar Singleton.

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.

