Kanye West Clapback: Rapper’s Mom Had This Response for Him

Remember a couple of years ago when TMZ Network reported that Kanye West had a meltdown and checked into a hospital under the name Jim Jones?

Yup, well, the real Jim Jones, you know, the rapper from Harlem, found it hilarious and went ham.

Jones told TMZ Netwok that Kanye West’s hospital check in was the epitome of the “worst catfish ever.”

“I don’t know what’s on Kanye mind but that’s definitely a funny thing to me,” said Jones.

“But on a serious side, that’s kinda f***** up that he would use my name in such a manner. If people didn’t know it wasn’t him and they just thought it was Jim Jones doing the regular, crazy Jim Jones thing that could have got my ass in trouble. So for that alone, I should charge Kanye a sucker fee [laughs]. I don’t care about that type of shit.”

Added Jones:

“I do need an apology I believe. Too scared to be in your own skin? Your name Kanye, my name Jim Jones. I didn’t know you wanted to trade lives. I wouldn’t want to be you anyway, not in my worst nightmare – I’m cool with who I am. I’m gonna start using his name. My new alias is Kanye West. I can’t wait to pull up to hotels, the Hermès stall and tell them Mr. West is outside.”

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Jim Jones’ mother, Nancy Jones told me that she gave her son the ultimate advice.

“I Knew it wasn’t Jim because I was here with my son,” she told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Me and my son were together that day, so I knew it wasn’t him. I think I was supposed to take the dog back to him that day because I’m the grandma to my grand-dogs. So I had to take the grand-dogs back to Starbucks and we had laughed about it. And I said: ‘well now you need to go around and say you’re Kanye West and see what kind of perks you can get from it, if ya’ll want to switch names you might as well go right ahead.’”

Kanye West is iving his best life with his Sunday Service with a merchadise line that has been worn by notables like Pharrell Williams.

Over the weekend, Jim Jones joined fellow Diplomats member, Cam’ron on stage at Jay-Z’s B-Sides Concert at Manhattan’s Webster Hall.