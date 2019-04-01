Karlie Redd’s Fiance on ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Karlie Redd is currently engaged. In between her music career and her starring role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Redd has been planning her wedding to Indiana native Maurice “Mo” Fayne. Learn more about their relationship and the rumors going around that they split less than a month after getting engaged.

According to TMZ, Redd and Fayne had only been dating for a few months when they got engaged on July 19, 2018. Redd was hosting a party for her single “Ferrari Karlie” at the Atlanta night club Buckethead Loft when Fayne got down on his knee and proposed. Distractify adds that Redd’s engagement ring is nine carats and worth an estimated $150,000. In addition to the ring, Fayne has gifted Redd a new Maserati as well.

Redd Got Engaged to Her Fiance Maurice ‘Mo’ Fayne In July 2018

While the couple regularly posts photos with each other on Instagram, there were rumors going around that they split up less than a month after getting engaged, and were simply keeping their split under wraps. The rumors became so prevalent that Redd addressed them on Instagram,

“Stop with the FAKE NEWS,” she wrote. “Be happy for us! Just krazy, take a vacation together to get away from everything so we can focus on wedding plans… yet to come home to countless false rumors. Well let me set the record straight, we are together, we haven’t broken up nor will we.”

Fayne Hails from Indiana & Owns His Own Trucking Business

Fayne owns his own trucking business in Indiana, and is marked departure from the dramatic high-profile relationships that Redd has previously had. Her past boyfriends include songwriter Sean Garrett and fellow reality star Caesar Emmanuel, and the latter claimed that she was only interested in dating for the drama that would materialize.

“That sh*t was so short, haha” Emmanuel told VH1. “You gotta understand, I don’t even – I only been in Atlanta for what 3-4 months if that? Since March, we opened up Black Ink Atlanta? I ain’t been here that long. Why she sayin’ that ‘He don’t got a car, but I got a house?’ I could go buy me a car if I want. But I had Uber named Karlie Redd so…I ain’t need a car.”

Redd Has Said That She Wants to Have Children & Start a Family with Fayne

Redd has also said that she wants to have children with Fayne as soon as possible. “I’m excited about planning a wedding,” she said on the series. “I want to get married and have my baby boy. Even before she met her current fiance, she was talking about children.

“I’m, I’m, I’m gonna be pregnant soon,” she said while on The Ed Lover Show. “I can’t tell you anything! But I’m dyin’ to have a boy. I’m taking applications and, you know, if people wanna leave, you know, some of your stuff at the bank for me, you know, I’ll go to the bank and pick it up.”