Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Engaged: See the Engagement Ring

Katy Perry is a woman of many titles. She’s a superstar, an American Idol judge and now, she’s a fiancee.

Some people celebrate Valentine’s Day with wine, roses, and chocolates, while others get engaged. This past February 2019, as reported by People, Perry accepted a proposal from her off-and-on boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, who gifted her a unique-looking engagement ring. According to E! News, the ring is in the shape of a flower, with a pink center stone, diamonds surrounding it, and a gold band. The ring is estimated to be worth $5 million. Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, told E!, “Katy’s unbelievable engagement ring from Orlando Bloom would retail in the range of $5 million. What looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval-shaped diamond arranged with eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower ‘in bloom’ – this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable.”

As for how Bloom popped the question, USA Today reported Perry saying, “We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to go and see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter …” Then, things didn’t go as smoothly.

During the proposal, Bloom gave Perry a note to distract her while he struggled with pulling the ring box out of his pocket. Perry recalled, “I’m hearing like the champagne is broken, the bottle’s everywhere and I’m still looking at the note because he’s pulling at this box that’s too big for his coat pocket and rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne and I’m like, ‘No, I’m just reading the note. I know you’re not doing anything.” But, Perry insisted it was the perfect proposal for her, as her whole family and friends ended up being there to celebrate. She said, “He did so well.”

After the engagement news was revealed on social media, the couple came under fire because of the ring, which is quite similar to the one Bloom gave his now ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. When Bloom proposed to Kerr in 2010, he gifted her an engagement ring that looks exactly the same, except that all the stones were regular diamonds, with no color. Perry’s appears to be the colorful version, according to E! News. Bloom and Kerr were married for three years and had one child together, a son named Flynn.

People are pointing out how Katy Perry's engagement ring from Orlando Bloom looks similar to the one he gave Miranda Kerr. https://t.co/UiczTCGVMO pic.twitter.com/FMpLyOsSb3 — E! News (@enews) February 15, 2019

So, how did Orlando Bloom and Perry first meet? Perry sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on a live episode of his show and said that, “We bonded over an In-N-Out Burger about three years (ago) at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table – I was sitting with Denzel Washington, and he took it, and I was like, ‘Wait – who? Oh, you’re so hot. Fine, take it.'” Then, Perry saw Bloom at another party and poked fun at him for stealing the burger. Perry’s personality, apparently, was a turn on for Bloom.

When it comes to any wedding planning or dates, People has reported that the couple is currently just enjoying being engaged. So, now plans yet.