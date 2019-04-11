Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy Williams’ Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Hunter Jr. is Wendy Williams’ son, and her only child with her husband, Kevin Hunter, whose divorce has just been announced.

A representative for Williams’ show said on April 11, “Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years,. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers.”

Here’s what you need to know about Williams’ only son:

1. Hunter Is 19 Years Old; He’s Named After His Father

Williams and her husband were married in 1997, and had their only son shortly after.

Though Hunter is a very private person, his parents have had an extremely public marital life, with rumors swirling of Kevin’s alleged mistress of ten years. To VLADTV in 2013, Williams defended her husband, saying, “It has made our marriage — and I know this is cliché, but it’s true — it’s made our marriage stronger. No, I’m not back to the girl I was before him, because when you get stung like that, you never go back to who you were — only a fool does. But I love him, and he loves me, and we addressed it head-on.”

Less than a month ago, Williams maintained her marriage was strong, saying on her show after a brief hiatus, “I’m still very much in love with my husband and anyone who’s been married … you know. Marriages have ebbs and flows, marriage isn’t easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone. And it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

2. In an Interview With Conan O’Brien, Williams Said Her Son Walked in on Her & Her Husband

During an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2016, Williams shared that her son walked in on her performing a “favor” for her husband in the middle of the night.

To a shocked O’Brien, Williams explains that her family has an open-door policy, but that Hunter didn’t announce his arrival by knocking or walking loudly. She said, “[It was] at two o’clock in the morning…you know, the hours are weird.” She added, “He forgot to clear his throat and stomp…he didn’t hear anything, he saw the TV, and then he looked. And what do you think we did? Continued.”

When O’Brien asked her what she meant, she said, “I looked up and looked back down…but the next day…he hugged me but he wouldn’t kiss me.”

3. Williams Has Said in the Past She ‘Didn’t Know’ Her Son at Some Points

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Williams shared that she occasionally didn’t recognize her son when he was on drugs, specifically on K2. She said, “I lost over a decade of my life being hooked on cocaine.”

She continued that her rock bottom was when she realized how much pain she was causing her parents. She said her own son, Hunter, has had his own struggle with drugs, with the marijuana synthetic drug, K2. She said, “I was horrified. My son became someone I didn’t know.”

Together, Williams and her son launched a national campaign, Be Here.

4. Williams & Her Son Worked on a National Drug Awareness Campaign, Called ‘Be Here’

In July 2018, Williams launched a new drug awareness and prevention program called “Be Here,” which was in response to her and her son’s struggles with addictions.

5. Williams Is Worth Over $60 Million

Williams is worth an estimated $60 million, mostly from her talk show empire, according to The Cinemaholic. Hunter is her only heir.

Per Money Inc., Williams’ show reportedly earns an approximate $15 million a year. The publication further reports that she has a $2 million mansion in New Jersey, as well as a fleet of luxury cars, including an Aston Martin, Mercedes Benz, and Mini Cooper.