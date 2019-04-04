How to Stream & Download Khalid’s ‘Free Spirit’

Khalid is set to release his second studio album tonight. The album, titled Free Spirit, has been hailed as the pop singer’s finest release to date, and was preceded by the singles “Self”, My Bad” and “Talk.”

Free Spirit will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (April 4) or midnight ET on Friday (April 5) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Khalid’s second album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Khalid’s Free Spirit will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Khalid’s second album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Khalid announced Free Spirit on February 28. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the singer talked about the inspiration for the title. “For me, the album is called Free Spirit, and it’s about the path before and after you find your sense of freedom, and is freedom even a real thing,” he explained.

“It was just my question on freedom. I’m, like, as much as I want to be a free spirit I don’t feel like I will ever truly be a free spirit because there [are] so many things that restrict me,” he added. The tracklist includes 17 songs and includes collaborations with John Mayer, Safe, Disclosure, and Father John Misty.

Khalid also talked to Lowe about how the album differs from his debut, and how his personal experiences helped inform the songwriting process. “I have to grow up after American Teen,” he revealed. “Still, I felt so restricted and so closed in. It was really me having conversations with myself and being honest with myself. Like I said, it’s like, will freedom really exist to me? To an extent, but overall I don’t really feel like I’ll ever be free.”

“[My friends] grow in a way that I can’t,” he continued. “I’m watching them grow in front of me,” he said. “I’m seeing them go through their firsts and I’m seeing them go through their college experiences, and I’m seeing them go through life and aging differently.”