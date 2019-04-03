Kim English Dead: Chicago Singer Dies at 48

Kim English, the legendary House singer from Chicago, has died at the age of 48. English’s cause of death was not made public. English’s tragic passing was announced in a Facebook post from the singer’s label, Nervous Record NYC. The statements described English as having a “unique ability both through her singing and songwriting talents to inspire people to dance and also celebrate the joys of God and religion.” The tribute went on to say that English was a devoted member of the Family Christian Center in Munster, Indiana. The piece added that despite offers to tour the world with her singing career, English “remained a devoted family member and member of her church, and never allowed herself to be distracted from the path she felt was right for her.”

English Has Been Described as Being ‘A Popular Figure on the Gay Circuit’

LGBT blog Towle Road published a tribute to English that called the singer “a popular figure on the gay circuit.” English first appeared on the burgeoning House music scene in Chicago in 1994 with her song “Nite Life.” She had begun her career as a Gospel singer English collaborated with former Ten City members Byron Burke and Byron Stingily. That song was famously remixed by House legends Armand Van Helden, Bump and Masters At Work. Between 1999 and 2002, English had hits on the Billboard Dance charts with “It Makes a Difference,” “Missing You” and “Unspeakable Joy,” which appeared on her 1998 album “Higher Things.” Also on that album, English covered the Anita Baker song “Been So Long.” With fellow House mainstays, Mood II Swing, English also released the classic “Learn 2 Luv.”

English had success in the United Kingdom with the songs “I Know a Place” and “Time for Love.” It was in the 2000s when English signed with Nervous Records NYC where she worked with Junior Vasquez, Razor N Guido, Wamdue Project and Boris & Beck, according to English’s All Music biography. Her last record was released by Nervous in 2009. It was titled, “Nothing’s Impossible.”

In Her Later Years, English Had Been Working as a Teacher in Indiana

According to English’s LinkedIn page, prior to making it in the music industry, she worked in a government job between 1993 and 1995. That page says that since August 2007, English has been working as a substitute teacher in Gary, Indiana. That page does add that English still referred to herself as a “singer/songwriter.” English graduated from Ivy Tech Community College – Northwest in 2007 with a liberal arts qualification. From there, English went to Purdue University Calumet where she graduated with a degree in Child and Family Services with a grade point average of 3.89.

English said that she was qualified to teach English as a second language, music, vocal coaching, French as well being experienced in child and family services as well as human development.

English Said ‘Music Is My Way of Life’

An artist booking page for English begins with the words, “DIVA. No other word so eloquently defines Kim English.” That bio says that English was born on “Chicago’s gritty south side.” Her influences growing up were various Gospel artists as well as Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin. It was not until meeting Ten City’s Byron Stingily and Byron Burke that English decided to become a recording artist.

The profile says that English feels, quoting Patti LaBelle, that “music is my way of life.” English’s style is described as being “sometimes contemplative and spiritual” with “evocative dulcet tones.” It goes on to says that English was “one of contemporary dance music’s most enduring and amenable talents.”

English’s Death Is Being Mourned on Social Media by Some of House Music’s Most Well-Known Figures

As news of English’s death spread, some of House music’s biggest names have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 48-year-old singer. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

Sadden to hear of the passing of singer Kim English

What a beautiful voice gone too soon

RIH Kim..Condolences to the family.https://t.co/o84U4ErwnZ — CeCe Rogers (@cecerogers) April 3, 2019

Thank you Kim English for your invaluable contribution to house music. RIP ❤️ — Friend Within (@FriendWithin) April 3, 2019

Just heard the sad news that Kim English has passed away. Her releases never left my box through the 90’s. Nite Life, Learn 2 Love and Supernatural, amongst others, are House classics. My thoughts & love to all @NERVOUSRECORDS & NY House fam. https://t.co/PZuELzIdYJ — Simon Dunmore (@SimonDunmore) April 3, 2019

Kim English was incredible. I have been absolutely in awe of her voice since she started to release music in the 90s. It was a dream to be able to work with her in any context one day, and I felt honoured that we made it happen last year. You are irreplaceable. Rest In Peace. — Paul Woolford (@PaulWoolford) April 3, 2019

C'est La Vie- Kim English will forever be in all of our lives and she is an Unspeakable Joy!!

Here is a remix that Dom Capello and I did for her-https://t.co/gApDg4JQVd https://t.co/gApDg4JQVd — DJ Escape (@DJEscape) April 3, 2019

