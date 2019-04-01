How Many Kids Does Kirk Frost Have?

Kirk Frost is best known as a rapper and a presence on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. He’s also known, however, for playing the role of dad. Frost has had seven kids through various relationships over the years, and some of them have even appeared opposite him on Love & Hip Hop. Learn more about his family here.

Frost’s oldest son is Kirk, Jr. He has a close relationship with his younger siblings, and has appeared on two episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta over the past few seasons. Frost also has daughters named Cherry and Kelsie. The latter was born on April 25, 1995. Kelsie tried to work with Frost’s current wife Rasheeda during the fifth season of Love and Hip Hop:Atlanta, but Kelsie didn’t get along with her because she was trying to kickstart her music career.

Kirk Frost Have 7 Kids Including His 2 With His Current Wife Rasheeda

Frost has two sons, Ky and Karter, with his Rasheeda. Ky was born on October 4, 2000, while Karter was born on August 21, 2013. Rasheeda called Frost out on Instagram for not answering Ky’s phone calls. “If you can be on IG posting you should be able to pick up the phone your son is waiting for you???,” she wrote. “Do you not see Ky’s calls???” Frost seemingly patched things up, however, and was seen spending time with his son days after the message was posted.

During the second season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Frost was caught cheating on Rasheeda while she was pregnant with Karter. He was having an affair with a woman named Jasmine Washington, who he meet while she was stripping in a club. Washington gave birth to a boy named Kannon in 2016, but Frost did not know about the child for the first couple years of his life. Eventually, a paternity test proved that Kannon was his. He’s since embraced him as part of the family and posted photos of them together on Instagram.

He Fathered Kannon While Having an Affair With Dancer Jasmine Washington

Rasheeda explained to Frost that her children were the main reason why she didn’t ask for a divorce. “At the end of the day, this is a lesson…this is a lesson for you,” she told him. “For you to understand what you’ve done. We have children, and that’s the main thing that bothers me. We have children that look at you like a superhero. You are a father. And for you to do this, you didn’t think about the consequences of this. And not only did you hurt me, you broke me!”

Appearing on The Ryan Cameron Show, Frost said that he demands paternity tests be taken whenever a woman says he fathered their child. “I’m going to be honest. It’s a honest answer. First of all, I found out I had another child, I met him when he was almost 18 years old,” he revealed. “I felt like another guy was raising my child until he was 18 years old. I feel like I was robbed of knowing I had a child for that many years. For me, if I have any more kids, I don’t want to take the woman’s word on it I want to check myself.”