Kit Harington Children: Does the ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Have Kids?

Kit Harington does not have any children. The Game of Thrones actor married Rose Leslie in 2018. The two started dating in 2012, not long after they met on the set of the popular HBO show.

Harington and Leslie exchanged vows at Rayne Church in Scotland and later celebrated with family and friends at Wardhill Castle, owned by Leslie’s father. According to Variety, several of the couple’s GOT co-stars attended the wedding, including actors Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke.

The couple hasn’t made it clear whether or not they intend on starting a family together.

He Recently Opened up About Having Children & Said That His Potential Future Kids Will Be Able to Watch His Love Story on ‘GoT’

In a January 2019 interview with GQ Australia, Harington opened up about having children. He admitted that he wasn’t sure if he and Leslie would have children together but is excited that, if they do, their kids will be able to see how they met and fell in love, simply by watching Game of Thrones.

“It dawned on me, recently. And I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They’ll know. They’ll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really. I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her,” Harington told the outlet.

Harington and Leslie could settle down and start a family soon — if their schedules permit. According to IMDb, Leslie has a recurring role as Maia Rindell on The Good Fight but doesn’t have anything else lined up (that the public knows about). Meanwhile, Harington is in the same boat without any inked deals past Game of Thrones.

In 2015, Harington Said That He Wanted ‘a Couple of Kids’

Back in 2015, Harington opened up about what he wanted in the future — and kids were definitely on his list. In an interview with Paris Match, Harington was asked what his aspirations are.

“Probably, be really nice to everyone, have a couple of kids, get married, and just like, die without bothering anyone,” he told the outlet.

And this certainly wasn’t the first time that Harington mentioned having kids. In 2018, after Game of Thrones won the Emmy for best drama series, Harington spoke with the media about what GOT had done for him.

“I met my wife in this show. It gave me, hopefully, my future family and my life from here on in,” he said.

