Are Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke Dating in Real Life?

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys have amazing chemistry on screen for Game of Thrones. Are they dating in real life? The answer to that question is a resounding no. Off-screen, the two are simply very good friends and Emilia Clarke is very close to Kit Harington’s real-life wife, Rose Leslie.

In real life, Kit Harington is married to Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on Game of Thrones, Jon Snow’s previous love interest before her character died in a heartbreaking scene. Fans absolutely love knowing that Ygritte and Jon found their happy ending in real life. And Harington and Leslie are absolutely adorable together.

Harington and Rose started dating in 2012 but tried to keep it a secret until they finally went public in 2016. They got engaged in 2017. Harington told the Late Late Show that he was incredibly happy to have moved in with his best friend. When Rose moved into his house, Harington said he told her that she could make any changes she wanted, because the home was now just as much hers as it was his.

Then just about a year ago in June 2018, the two were married in a ceremony in Scotland, People shared. They were married at the Kirkton of Rayne church in a ceremony attended by many of their co-stars. Then they enjoyed a reception at the Wardhill Castle, which Leslie’s family owns.

Now, Harington says that his most important job is still to come, Harper’s Bazaar shared. He hopes to be a father one day soon.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke’s relationship status is more unclear. She told The Sun in May 2016, “I’m soppy, and I do like to believe that when the right person comes along, it will work, because you want to make it work.” In 2018, MSN reported that she was photographed kissing Charlie McDowell on her 32nd birthday. McDowell is the son of Malcolm McDowell, the star of A Clockwork Orange. His stepfather is Ted Danson. And Charlie McDowell’s movie The Discovery was recently picked up by Netflix. However, Cosmopolitan recently reported that it was unclear if they were still together.

She’s dated a few people you may recognize. She and Seth MacFarlane began dating in 2012 but only dated a year because of long distance. She and James Franco were seen together in 2013 and looked quite friendly, according to Page Six, but nothing was confirmed. Page Six also said that she and Cory Michael Smith were seen holding hands in March 2014. And later in 2014, she briefly dated Terminator Genisys costar Jai Courtney.

Although she may not be dating anyone at the moment, she’s a big fan of Harington and Leslie’s relationship. She once told Entertainment Tonight about Harington and Leslie:

My goodness! You know, we like to spread the love on our show. It’s a beautiful thing. She’s one of my best friends, so it’s good.

So no, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are not dating in real life, although they have amazing chemistry on screen. Clarke’s a big fan of Rose Leslie, Harington’s wife.