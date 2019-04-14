Kit Harington Net Worth: What’s His Salary for Jon Snow on Game of Thrones?

Kit Harington has made a great nest egg for himself and his wife, Rose Leslie, thanks to his being a main character on Game of Thrones. But just what is the net worth of the actor who plays Jon Snow, and how much does he get paid for being on the show? Read on for more details.

According to statistics released by Variety in August 2017, Kit Harington made $500,000 per episode at that point in time, but he’s making more now. Making the same are his co-stars Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey. This was about $25,000 an episode less than Mark Harmon makes for NCIS. According to that salary, Harington made $3.5 million on the show in Season 7.

According to Daily Express in 2017, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage had all signed contracts that could earn them up to £2million per episode. This is due to clauses which give them bonuses based on syndication payments from 170 countries. In October 2018, The Hollywood Reporter estimated that Harington, Clarke, Dinklage, Headey, and Coster-Waldau were each making $1.2 million per episode in Season 8. They negotiated these raises during Season 7. Prior to Season 7, they were making about $150,000 an episode from 2013 on.

This means that in total, Clarke, Harington, Headey, Coster-Waldau, and Dinklage could each be earning $7.2 million for the final season, possibly more if you include bonuses for syndication.

Sophie Turner has shared that Kit Harington makes more than her on the show, but it doesn’t bother her. She told Harper’s Bazaar that demanding equal pay is tricky. Harington, she said, has a bigger storyline than she does so it makes sense that he would make more. “And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, You know what… you keep that money,” she said.

Harington’s total net worth is estimated at $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But after the salary he’s making for Season 8, you can expect that net worth to go up significantly.

Harington and his wife, Rose Leslie, bought a £1.75 million house in the English countryside, according to Independent. It’s a 15th-century timber house in East Anglia with seven bedrooms. It’s on eight acres and has a barn, stables, a paddock, and a moat, Curbed shared.