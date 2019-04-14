Sister Wives: Kody & Meri Brown’s Relationship

Kody and Meri Brown address their strained relationship on the new episode of Sister Wives. The couple are forced to sit down and answer questions about their future together, and the teaser for the episode suggests that there may be some drama. Meri asks Kody “are you good with me?” and the latter shrugs his shoulders and makes a dissatisfied face.

While Kody and Meri have vowed to “start over”, they have had difficult encounters all throughout the season. When the couple traveled to Flagstaff to prep for the rest of the Brown family, Meri made obvious attempts to flirt with her shared husband. Conversely, Kody seemed to back away from her advances, and focus on the specifics of the move.

Kody & Meri Have Had Relationship Troubles All Throughout the Season

There are reports that Meri has been seeing different men despite her “spiritual” marriage to Kody. “That’s what Meri does. She likes attention,” said Kendra Pollard-Parra, a family friend. “The minute someone looks at her negatively, she’s done. She’s very hot and very cold. She’s a very difficult person to be around … She dates but she’s probably not going to become public with anybody until they’re serious because she knows the scrutiny she’ll get and her biggest thing right now is keeping her fans happy and promoting her business.”

Kendra went on to tell In Touch Weekly that Meri has no plans to leave Kody. “She’s going to stay on this wagon for as long as she can,” she claimed. “It’s her only means for survival. Kody just spent all this money on rent and property so he doesn’t have much to offer. Meri’s got to be careful because if she comes out with a guy, she’s going to break contract so she’s got to be careful… “Meri [lives] separately from everyone. She’s never with them. She’s only with them to film. Her whole focus is on her career with LuLa Roe which she’s very successful at, and her daughter.”

The Couple Insist That They Are Starting Over In the New Episode

Meri also caused tension within the Brown family when she opened up a bed and breakfast without anyone else’s consent. Kody told the cameras that he thought the decision was extremely selfish. “I’ve struggled, personally, not to see it as sort of self-indulgent, that it’s never been about the family, it’s just been about Meri needing this house in her family,” he said. “It’s never been about how it could benefit our children.”

“The family’s always tried to be where we go one, we go all. Everybody is contributing, we contribute as a whole,” he added. “I’ve always felt like we are all involved in bringing our efforts to the table to support the family. Honestly, it seems a little selfish to me. I’m deeply bothered that this is all about Meri, and she can’t understand the needs of the rest of the family.”